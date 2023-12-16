Headlines

Television

Meet actress who got married at peak of her career at 18, became a mother at 20, was divorced twice, is now...

While working in the Bhojpuri industry, Shweta Tiwari's closeness with her first husband and director Raja Chaudhary started increasing. This relationship that started with them being acquaintances turned into friendship and then love.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 07:26 AM IST

There are many actresses of Bollywood and the Television world who have earned a lot of recognition in the world of acting but had to face many difficulties in their personal lives. Despite reaching the pinnacle of success and fame in professional life, this actress is still lonely in her personal life. Today, we are going to make you aware of the life of one such actress. 

Shweta Tiwari has put her acting skills on display in both TV serials and films. Shweta got recognition in every household from the serial 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' where she played the character of 'Prerna Sharma'. Shweta Tiwari was just 12 years old when she faced the camera for the first time. Before entering films and serials, Shweta Tiwari had earned a lot of good name in the Bhojpuri industry.

While working in the Bhojpuri industry, Shweta Tiwari's closeness with her first husband and director Raja Chaudhary started increasing. This relationship that started with them being acquaintances turned into friendship and then love.

Shweta fell so in love with Raja Chaudhary that she even put her career on hold and got married at the age of just 18. The actress's family was strongly against this marriage, but she went against everyone's wishes and married Raja Chaudhary. 

Just two years after her wedding, Shweta Tiwari gave birth to her daughter Palak Tiwari, but soon after Palak's birth, discord started between the couple. Ultimately, after living a married life for 9 years, the actress got divorced from her first husband Raja Chaudhary. She had accused Raja of domestic violence as well.

After separating from her first husband in 2007, Shweta raised her daughter Palak alone for years, but then in 2012, Abhinav Kohli entered her life. With Abhinav's entry into her life, things started to look positive again in Shweta Tiwari's life. 

However, their happiness also did not last long. After marrying Abhinav Kohli for the second time in 2013, the actress gave birth to a son, but in 2019 she separated from her second husband, after which she is raising her two children alone as a single mother.

