Meet superstar who made debut with Zeenat Aman, quit Bollywood after flop films, got recognition from Ramayana

Zeenat Aman, Dharmendra, and Neetu Singh starrer 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat' created a stir as soon as it hit the theatres. In this film, a new actor made such a mark that he became a star overnight. But still, the actor's career proved to be a flop.

The film 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', written by Salim-Javed, and released in 1973, is also called the first commercial film of the industry. The songs of the film ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’, ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne’, ‘Lekar Hum Deewana Dil’, and ‘Meri Tamanna’ are, to this date, quite popular. Through this iconic film, an actor entered the industry with such a storm that even superstar Rajesh Khanna's stardom started fading.

The actor who gave an amazing performance in 1973 with 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat' was none other than Vijay Arora. He became famous in the industry from the very first film of his career. ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’ proved to be a huge hit. As soon as he made his debut, he became an overnight star. But even after giving such a brilliant performance, Vijay could not progress in his career with time.

In his debut film, Zeenat Aman, despite being more popular, could not overshadow Vijay's screen presence which was loved by all. Seeing the handsome actor, his female fan following also increased a lot at that time. In the era in which Rajesh Khanna was dominant, Vijay had gathered strength to compete with him. After working in 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', Vijay was talked about everywhere.

Even after the success of his first film, he could not become a superstar in his career, although people had showered their love on him openly at the beginning of his career. After this film, he also received many offers. Some of his films also did well but despite this, he could not succeed. Later, Vijay made a comeback through TV shows and became a household name.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana was one of the most popular shows when it first aired. Every character in this mythological show was successful in becoming a household name overnight. In this show, Vijay Arora played the role of Meghnad, the son of Ravana. He was successful in making his identity with this character. Even in this second inning of his career, the actor had proved that he has no dearth of acting talent.

In his acting journey, he worked in 110 films and many TV serials but the recognition he got from 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', did not get again.

In 2007, at the age of 62, he lost the battle of life due to stomach cancer and said goodbye to this world forever. But even today people have not been able to forget his memorable characters.

