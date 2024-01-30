Twitter
Meet actress who dated two superstars, both relationships failed, then married a doctor, she is now..

Vyjayanthimala's journey in Bollywood started around the 1950s. By then, she had become a well-known name in South Indian cinema. When she came to Bollywood, Vyjayanthimala did not waste time in impressing the audience with her beauty and skills.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

In the film world, currently, there is an era of Pan-India films. Stars from Bollywood release their films in the South and vice versa. However, there was a time when only a few stars from the South changed the course of their career and entered Bollywood. This was first started by an actress in the 1950s. The actress we are talking about here is none other than Vyjayanthimala who impressed audiences with her acting and dancing skills. Her career also touched the great heights of success however, Vyjayanthimala had to suffer losses due to her personal relationships.

Vyjayanthimala's journey in Bollywood started around the 1950s. By then, she had become a well-known name in South Indian cinema. When she came to Bollywood, Vyjayanthimala did not waste time in impressing the audience with her beauty and her skills. Because of her popularity, she had become the first choice of every big hero. All the big stars including Dilip Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, and Raj Kapoor used to aspire to work with her. It was during this time that stories of their relationship started doing the rounds. Her name started being associated with both Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor.

According to media reports, films certainly played a role in spoiling the friendly relationship between Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor. Vyjayanthimala is also considered one of the reasons behind their fallout because she was allegedly in a relationship with both of her close friends at the same time. Angered by this, Dilip Kumar even got her out of some of his films. One of which was 'Ram Aur Shyam'. Amid all these ups and downs in the relationship, Vyjayanthimala married Raj Kapoor's family doctor, Chamanlal Bali. While getting treatment from Dr Bali, she fell in love with him. Both became so serious and sure of each other that a married Dr Bali got divorced and married Vyjayanthimala.

After marriage, Vyjayanthimala gave up her acting career and moved to Chennai. However, between 1968 and 1970, she shot for those films which she had signed before her marriage. The couple has a son, Suchindra Bali.

