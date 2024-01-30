Meet IIT alumni, who once used to take tuition, decided to become actor, is now called...

After making a mark for himself in the OTT world, Jitendra Kumar turned towards Bollywood and in 2020 he was seen in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Bollywood has a place for every individual who has talent. Today, we are going to tell you about one such actor who, in his childhood, dreamed of becoming an actor by mimicking Amitabh Bachchan and Nana Patekar. We are talking about Jitendra Kumar, who studied at IIT and is now called the superstar of OTT. While studying Civil Engineering at IIT Kharagpur, Jitendra Kumar started liking acting and pursued it as a career. Jitendra Kumar has done many stage plays as the Governor of the Hindi Technology Dramatics Society at the IIT where he met Biswapati Sarkar, Executive Creative Director and Writer at The Viral Fever who invited him to join TVF in 2012. Today, Jitendra Kumar is famous in the digital world as Jeetu Bhaiya.

Jitendra Kumar starred in 'Munna Jazbaati: The Q-tiya Intern' in 2013 which instantly went viral and crossed 3 million views. He got success through 'Tech Conversations With Dad', 'A Day With', 'TVF Bachelors', 'Kota Factory', and many others.

After this, Jitendra was seen in 'Kota Factory' which became an instant hit. In this, he became an IIT coaching teacher. He recently starred as the lead in the web series 'Panchayat' on Amazon Prime playing the role of Abhishek Tripathi, a young urban secretary of a Panchayat office in the rural town of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh. The series produced by TVF was widely praised by the audiences with Jitendra Kumar making a niche for himself in the OTT world.

After making a mark for himself in the OTT world, Jitendra turned towards Bollywood and in 2020 he was seen in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' with Ayushmann Khurrana.

In 2020 itself, Jitendra received the Filmfare OTT Award for 'Panchayat'. However, the path to Mumbai was not easy for Jitendra Kumar. He didn't know anyone here.

To earn his living, he used to give physics and chemistry tuition to children on Saturday and Sunday and take acting assignments from Monday to Friday. In this way, he achieved his position here and today, he is recognised in every household.

