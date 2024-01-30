This actor made Bollywood debut with superhit film, then gave 10 consecutive flop films, feared end of his career, but..

'Naam', released in 1986, became the 8th highest-grossing film of the 80s. Its songs 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' and 'Tu Kal Chala Jayega' were quite famous among the audiences.

Sanjay Dutt is one of those Bollywood stars who has surprised the audience with his roles ranging from hero to villain. He has been in the industry for over 40 years, during which Sanjay Dutt has also been in the news for many controversies. But, even after seeing many ups and downs, he never gave up.

From being named in the 1993 Mumbai blasts to defeating a serious disease like cancer, Sanjay Dutt has seen many ups and downs in his personal life. His mother Nargis Dutt's, also devastated Sanjay Dutt badly. Still, after facing every difficult juncture, Sanjay Dutt not only controlled himself but also became a pillar of support for his family. But, during his youth, in all his difficulties, one person always remained with him and that was his father Sunil Dutt. Sanjay Dutt started his acting career in 1981 with the film 'Rocky'. This was the film which gave Sanjay Dutt the familiarity of becoming an actor.

Sanjay Dutt's first film was a super hit. When Rocky was released in theatres, it was well received. It has been more than 40 years since this film was released. When this film was released in theaters in 1981, this film, made for Rs 1.2 crore and collected Rs 6.4 crore.

Sanjay Dutt became a star from his very first film. His career seemed to be taking off. However, after this, the real struggle of Sanjay Dutt started.

After 'Rocky', about 10 films by Sanjay Dutt were super flops. Sanjay Dutt was also seen in 'Johnny I Love You', 'Vidhaata' released in 1982, 'Bekarar', 'Do Dilon Ki Dastaan' released in 1983, 'Zameen Aasman', and 'Mera Faisla' released in 1984.

Apart from this, 'Do Dilon Ki Dastaan', 'Jaan Ki Baazi' released in 1985, and 'Mera Haq' and 'Jeeva' released in 1986 were also super flops. These films could not do wonders at the box office.

All of Sanjay Dutt's films, one after the other, were super flops, due to which he started going into depression. Meanwhile, the film 'Naam' released in 1986 proved to be the turning point in Sanjay Dutt's life.

Before the release of this film, Sanjay Dutt started preparing to settle in the US to give up his drug addiction. 'Naam', released in 1986, became the 8th highest-grossing film of the 80s. Its songs 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' and 'Tu Kal Chala Jayega' were quite famous among the audiences.

Sanjay Dutt's brother-in-law (his sister Namrata Dutt's husband) and Bollywood actor Kumar Gaurav was also seen in this film. He was also the producer of the film. Sanjay Dutt had to wait 5 years for his next hit after 'Rocky'.