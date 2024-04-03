Twitter
Meet actress who separated from husband of 19 years, refuses to file for divorce due to...

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 10:37 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Shubhangi Atre, who made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' playing Palchinn Basu, needs no introduction. She is a household name for playing some iconic roles over the years in many TV serials including 'Kasturi', 'Do Hanson Ka Jodaa', and one of her most popular characters so far, Angoori Manmohan Tiwari in one of the longest-running Indian comedy sitcoms, 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' 

Shubhangi Atre might be popular for her professional life but she often grabs headlines for her personal life. Shubhangi Atre recently came to the forefront when she decided to separate from her husband after 19 years of marriage. Although the actress separated from her husband, she did not get a divorce.

Shubhangi Atre married Peeyush Poorey in 2003, with whom she has a daughter named Ashi. After 19 years of marriage in 2022, Shubhangi Atre separated from her husband. While announcing their separation on social media, she said that even if they are no longer together, she will not get divorced. 

The reason behind this big decision of the actress is her daughter. 

Shubhangi had revealed in one of her old interviews that she does not want her decisions to affect her daughter's life and that is why she separated from her husband but did not file a divorce case.

After this turmoil in her personal life, the actress chose the spiritual path to keep herself stress-free and started on the path of yoga and spirituality. Recently, the actress spoke openly about the importance of yoga while emphasising the need to stay healthy.

"Maintaining a tension-free lifestyle is one of my main fitness principles. In today's fast-paced world, stress is a major contributor to health problems. I remember well how extreme stress hampered my work, which took a toll on my mind and body. I have found a way to reduce this burden through meditation and yoga. Apart from this, my workout routine also helped me a lot in this. We should consider our health as a precious gift and pay attention to it," she said. 

For the unversed, Shubhangi Atre was born in April 1981 in Indore and has an MBA degree (Master of Business Administration).

