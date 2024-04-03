India's biggest flop film had 3 superstars, made for over Rs 62 crore, earned just Rs 40 crore, ruined director's career

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, a college dropout, who left home with Rs 50, then went on to build Rs 10,000 crore company, business is...

Man from UK pleads guilty to theft of gold toilet worth Rs 50 crore, details inside

Meet actress who separated from husband of 19 years, refuses to file for divorce due to...

Anil Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's father named his company Reliance, here's why

This actor, known as Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi industry, worked in hit TV show, lived in old-age home, begged for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, a college dropout, who left home with Rs 50, then went on to build Rs 10,000 crore company, business is...

Man from UK pleads guilty to theft of gold toilet worth Rs 50 crore, details inside

Meet actress who separated from husband of 19 years, refuses to file for divorce due to...

8 salty common foods that increase blood sugar

8 interesting benefits of having garlic before bed

Fastest balls by Indians in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Attacks Congress And DMK Over Katchatheevu

Will EC Tally 100% Votes With VVPATs? SC Notice On Lok Sabha Elections Counting Explained

Katchatheevu Controversy: Will India Take Back Its Island From Sri Lanka? BJP Vs Congress

Meet actress who separated from husband of 19 years, refuses to file for divorce due to...

India's biggest flop film had 3 superstars, made for over Rs 62 crore, earned just Rs 40 crore, ruined director's career

Meet actress who worked with Salman Khan, Kajol, then quit acting at peak of her career, got married, her husband is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India's biggest flop film had 3 superstars, made for over Rs 62 crore, earned just Rs 40 crore, ruined director's career

This was Nikkhil Advani's first film with Akshay Kumar. Expectations for 'Chandni Chowk to China' were high as before this, Nikkhil Advani directed and delivered a blockbuster film - Shah Rukh Khan's 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 10:26 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today, we will tell you about a comedy film that was released in 2009 in Bollywood. The film was co-produced by Warner Bros., who invested crores of rupees in this film. It was directed by a superhit director and starred two superstars in the lead roles to ensure the success of the film. However, the film was a big disappointment when it was released as it was a super flop at the box office. The film disappointed in terms of earnings and the director also came to the verge of poverty. Not only did he struggle financially but also had clouds of doubt looming over his career. 

The film we are talking about is none other than 'Chandni Chowk to China'. It was directed by Nikkhil Advani and starred Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Mithun Chakraborty in the lead role. 

This was Nikkhil Advani's first film with Akshay Kumar. Expectations for 'Chandni Chowk to China' were high as before this, Nikkhil Advani directed and delivered a blockbuster film - Shah Rukh Khan's 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'. 

Veteran Hollywood producer Warner Bros had reportedly invested more than Rs 62 crore in the film. But, this film failed at the box office and Warner Bros' desire to invest money in Bollywood ended. 

'Chandni Chowk to China' was a mega flop in India. The film did not perform well at the box office. According to Box Office India report, this film, made with a huge budget of Rs 62 crore, was able to earn only Rs 40 crore in India.

In an earlier interview, when asked about a creative compromise that he made in his career, Nikkhil Advani instantly recalled 'Chandni Chowk to China'.

He said, "Rohan Sippy (producer) was a dear friend of mine. He told me to do Chandni Chowk to China, I jumped into the film. I didn’t have the first idea of action. I shut down Warner Bros.”

Nikkhil Advani also spoke about how Akshay’s encouraging words helped him. "It was a silly mistake. Silly decisions that I took. Luckily for me, Akshay Kumar called me on the day Chandni Chowk To China bombed and I go to his house and I am distraught, ‘I don’t know what to do? My career is over,’ and he says, ‘When are you starting the next one because we should start the next one.’ He had so much faith in me as a filmmaker," he said.

READ | Meet actress who worked with Salman Khan, Kajol, then quit acting at peak of her career, got married, her husband is..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT graduate, got AIR 77 in IIT-JEE, hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, fired within a year, he is now…

Kriti Sanon reveals if Crew will have a sequel: 'It puts a lot of pressure...'

Meet Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi's heroine, who gave only flops in 12 years, quit industry after marriage, is now...

Meet actor, who became superstar with one show, then quit TV for Bollywood, has 9 flops in 11 years, is now…

Meet Indian queen who divorced husband for love, she is from...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement