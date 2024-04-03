India's biggest flop film had 3 superstars, made for over Rs 62 crore, earned just Rs 40 crore, ruined director's career

This was Nikkhil Advani's first film with Akshay Kumar. Expectations for 'Chandni Chowk to China' were high as before this, Nikkhil Advani directed and delivered a blockbuster film - Shah Rukh Khan's 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.

Today, we will tell you about a comedy film that was released in 2009 in Bollywood. The film was co-produced by Warner Bros., who invested crores of rupees in this film. It was directed by a superhit director and starred two superstars in the lead roles to ensure the success of the film. However, the film was a big disappointment when it was released as it was a super flop at the box office. The film disappointed in terms of earnings and the director also came to the verge of poverty. Not only did he struggle financially but also had clouds of doubt looming over his career.

The film we are talking about is none other than 'Chandni Chowk to China'. It was directed by Nikkhil Advani and starred Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Mithun Chakraborty in the lead role.

Veteran Hollywood producer Warner Bros had reportedly invested more than Rs 62 crore in the film. But, this film failed at the box office and Warner Bros' desire to invest money in Bollywood ended.

'Chandni Chowk to China' was a mega flop in India. The film did not perform well at the box office. According to Box Office India report, this film, made with a huge budget of Rs 62 crore, was able to earn only Rs 40 crore in India.

In an earlier interview, when asked about a creative compromise that he made in his career, Nikkhil Advani instantly recalled 'Chandni Chowk to China'.

He said, "Rohan Sippy (producer) was a dear friend of mine. He told me to do Chandni Chowk to China, I jumped into the film. I didn’t have the first idea of action. I shut down Warner Bros.”

Nikkhil Advani also spoke about how Akshay’s encouraging words helped him. "It was a silly mistake. Silly decisions that I took. Luckily for me, Akshay Kumar called me on the day Chandni Chowk To China bombed and I go to his house and I am distraught, ‘I don’t know what to do? My career is over,’ and he says, ‘When are you starting the next one because we should start the next one.’ He had so much faith in me as a filmmaker," he said.

