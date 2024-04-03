Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actress who worked with Salman Khan, Kajol, then quit acting at peak of her career, got married, her husband is..

Anjala Zaveri's luck took a turn when, in 1998, she starred opposite Arbaaz Khan in 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'. The song 'Teri Jawani Badi Mast Mast Hai' became immensely popular, making Anjala Zaveri a household name.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 09:55 AM IST

Many actresses in Bollywood did a handful of films but are still popular among the audiences for some memorable roles. These actresses left their careers to focus on their family life or a different career path but, their fans still remember them for their iconic roles. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who might not have made a remarkable debut in films but her role in one superhit film etched her into audiences' minds forever. 

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Anjala Zaveri who was seen opposite Arbaaz Khan in the superhit film 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'. Her appearance in the film remains her most successful stint in Hindi cinema. 

For the unversed, Anjala Zaveri was born in London to NRI Gujarati parents but was very well-versed in the culture and language of India. She became an actor by chance when Vinod Khanna came to England to lead a nationwide hunt for a girl to star opposite his son Akshaye Khanna in his debut film 'Himalay Putra'. The film was released in 1997 but failed to make an impact and was super flop at the box office. 

Anjala Zaveri's luck took a turn when, in 1998, she starred opposite Arbaaz Khan in 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'. The song 'Teri Jawani Badi Mast Mast Hai' became immensely popular, making Anjala Zaveri a household name. 

After an iconic film like 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya', Anjala Zaveri appeared in 'Betaabi' opposite Chandrachur Singh but the film was a flop at the box office. 

After her Hindi film career failed to take off, Anjala Zaveri decided to star in Tamil and Telugu films. Her career in the South film industry was much more successful as she worked with many superstars like Nandamuri Balakrishna in 'Samarasimha Reddy', Prabhu Deva in 'Ullam Kollai Poguthae', and Chiranjeevi in 'Shankar Dada MBBS'.

However, despite tasting success in Tollywood, Anjala Zaveri, after a few years, decided to quit acting and focus on her family life. After her marriage to model cum actor Tarun Arora, Anjala decided to focus on her family life, away from the world of glitz and glamour. For those who are unaware, Tarun Arora is most famous for playing the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s boyfriend Aditya in 'Jab We Met'. She was last seen in 2012 in a Telugu film titled 'Life Is Beautiful'.

