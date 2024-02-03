Meet actress who did side roles for money, earned lot of fame but is still struggling after 20 years, she is..

Today, we will talk about a well-known face of TV, who won the audience's hearts by playing all types of characters in her career and creating her own identity. This actress has been proving herself in the industry for the last 20 years. Even today, at this stage, she is searching for a good and iconic role. This actress has also made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Dashmi'.

The TV actress we are talking about is Dalljiet Kaur. She has also appeared in many popular shows like 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?', 'Kulvaddhu', 'Nach Baliye', and 'Bigg Boss'. She also ruled the hearts of the audience with her acting. But, even after becoming famous, there came a time when Dalljiet did not have a good job and also had no money.

Dalljiet has also seen such times in her life when she had to do side roles for money. But, the actress handled herself and her son very well even during those days of struggle. Even after acting for 20 years, the actress has been getting supporting roles instead of lead roles for a long time. In an interview given to the Times of India, she also said that she did the show 'Kaala Teeka' only because of money.

In her conversation, the actress also said that she feels that the time has come and that she should be rewarded for the hard work she has put in for 20 years in her acting career. "Now I should get good roles and good projects. I like to see myself on screen. I will try my best to do justice to every type of role," Dalljiet said.

As for her personal life, Dalljiet Kaur married businessman Nikhil Patel for the second time in the year 2023. Dalljiet Kaur, who had suffered the pain of divorce, shifted from Mumbai to Kenya after marriage. But now she is ready to work again and is looking for good roles.

