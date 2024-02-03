Meet actress whose debut film was superhit, quit acting after many flop films, became a cook, she is now...

Tara Deshpande no longer lives in India, she has shifted to Boston after marrying an American citizen. Her husband has graduated in Finance from Harvard Business School.

People have hardly been able to forget the film 'Style' which came in the year 2001. The comedy in this film won everyone's hearts. In this film, Tara Deshpande won a lot of applause by playing the character of Nikki Malhotra. Now, this famous actress is leaving acting and trying her hand at cooking.

Many actors in Bollywood did a film in their career with which they got a different identity. But, they could not establish their roots in the industry for long and said goodbye to the world of films. Tara Deshpande is also one such actress who started her career in the year 1996 but got recognition from the film 'Style' released in the year 2001. However, today she is earning her living as a cook.

Tara was once active in the film world. But today, she has left acting and has become a cook. She is very active on social media and keeps sharing new recipes every day. Many people follow her on social media and fans eagerly wait for her dish. It is now very difficult to recognise Tara in the video.

In the film ‘Style’, Tara played the character of Nikki Malhotra. Even after this film, she appeared in many films. But she could not make a mark in the world of acting and decided to say goodbye to the world of acting. Within no time, she disappeared from the world of acting and is now trying her hand in the world of cooking.

Let us tell you that Tara Deshpande no longer lives in India, she has shifted to Boston after marrying an American citizen. Her husband has graduated in Finance from Harvard Business School. Tara is running her own catering agency in Boston.

