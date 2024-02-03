Meet actress who rejected 4 films with Shah Rukh Khan, one was a blockbuster, made Juhi Chawla a superstar

Raveena Tandon's TV series 'Karmma Calling', released on Disney+ Hotstar, started streaming on January 26, 2024. It is getting good reviews from audiences.

Raveena Tandon is one of the best actresses of Hindi cinema. She has a decorated career in films with many hit films. These days the actress is in the news for her recent release 'Karmma Calling'. Raveen Tandon also recently revealed in an interview that she had once rejected four films opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Raveena Tandon's TV series 'Karmma Calling', released on Disney+ Hotstar, started streaming on January 26, 2024. It is getting good reviews from audiences. In a recent interview, Raveena Tandon said that she had signed films with Shah Rukh Khan. But, for some reason, she had to reject those films. The actress said that she had received an offer to do 4 films with Shah Rukh Khan.

In a conversation with Mirchi Plus, Raveena Tandon said that her first film with Shah Rukh was shelved due to the death of the director. Regarding the second film, Raveena said that she was not happy with her dresses. One of these was the film 'Darr', which Raveena and Shah Rukh Khan were going to do together. But, for this also she had taken her steps back.

However, she described Shah Rukh as very caring. Later, Juhi Chawla was cast opposite Shahrukh Khan in the film 'Darr'. This film released in 1993 was a blockbuster. This picture was one of the biggest films of Juhi Chawla's career.

According to Raveena, she had also rejected 'Karmma Calling' 10 years ago. Planning for this show was done 10 years ago but Raveena said that at that time, they needed many dates and her son was only 3-4 months old that's why she refused that project.

READ | Meet actress who made her debut on TV, modeling made her a star, first film was superhit, her husband is..