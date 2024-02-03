Meet actress who made her debut on TV, modeling made her a star, first film was superhit, her husband is..

Yami says that until she did films like 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and 'Bala', she felt extremely defeated. She was so worried about her career that she decided to leave the industry and take up farming.

These days, Yami Gautam is proving her acting prowess in films as well as OTT movies and series. Yami Gautam started her career in the world of TV. After this, she debuted in films and created a stir. Yami has always preferred to give more importance to acting rather than glamour in her career. Yami Gautam was much appreciated for her role opposite Pankaj Kapoor in the OTT film 'Lost', released in the year 2022.

Before acting, Yami tried her hand at modeling and after achieving success there, she entered the world of TV. Yami Gautam was selected for the lead role in the show 'Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam' which started on Colors channel in the year 2009. Yami Gautam romanced with Gautam Khanna in this serial. This serial gained a lot of popularity and Yami also became a hit overnight.

More than 100 episodes of this show were telecast and achieved great success. Yami Gautam's journey in the industry started with this show. Now, Yami Gautam, who has completed 14 years in the industry, has married director Aditya Dhar in 2021 and is enjoying her married life.

Yami Gautam married Aditya Dhar on June 4, 2021. After marriage, she changed her name to Yami Gautam Dhar. Before their marriage, Yami and Aditya were dating for about 2 years. However, no one was aware of this.

The friendship between Yami and Aditya began during the promotion of 'Uri'. "We became friends during the promotion of the film and within a few days we fell in love," Yami had said.

Yami says that until she did films like 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and 'Bala', she felt extremely defeated. She was so worried about her career that she decided to leave the industry and take up farming.

In the year 2019, Yami Gautam appeared in two big films. The first is Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and the second is Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Bala'. Both the films received tremendous response from the audience and Yami Gautam decided to give the industry another chance.

READ | This superstar was Bollywood's first style icon, son was super flop, worked in many flop films, quit acting, he is now..