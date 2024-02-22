Meet actress who made superhit debut, gave 20 flop films, did not get any work for 5 years, is now going viral for..

As for her career, Ameesha Patel made her acting debut in 2000 with 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', which was a superhit. She starred opposite Hrithik Roshan in this film.

Ameesha Patel is one of the most famous actresses in Bollywood. The actress is not only appreciated for her acting skills but is also quite popular for her beauty. Ameesha Patel, in her career spanning more than 20 years, has managed to win the hearts of the audience with her films. Ameesha Patel has also grabbed headlines for her personal life. The actress had a couple of high profile relationships which did not work out in the end. While fans always thought that Ameesha Patel is unmarried, the actress, recently revealed that she is married and also disclosed details about the mystery man.

'Gadar 2' actress Ameesha Patel, in a recent interview, revealed the man that she is in love with. Not only this, Ameesha Patel also said that even though she is not married in real life, she is in love with a man and has accepted him as her husband.

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' actress said that she likes Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and is devoted to him. Ameesha Patel also candidly accepted that she has accepted Tom Cruise as her husband in her heart and mind.

She then appeared in the Telugu action film 'Badri' in 2000 and the Hindi film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' in 2001 which made her a household name.

In 2002, the actress went through a rough patch and delivered many flop films. Ameesha Patel's career declined and she started to take up supporting roles in films like 'Race 2', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', among others. In her career so far, Ameesha Patel has worked in over 20 flop films.

After a series of flop films and career fluctuations, Ameesha Patel made a historic comeback with 'Gadar 2' which emerged as her highest-grossing release.

Ameesha Patel reportedly has a net worth of $32 million (Rs 2,65,24,32,000). Ameesha Patel was last seen in 'Tauba Tera Jalwa' which was released in January this year.

