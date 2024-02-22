Twitter
Meet actress who worked with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, gave many flop films, thought of quitting acting and then..

Ramya Krishnan was born in September 1970 in Chennai. She is the niece of Tamil film actor, comedian, and former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Cho Ramaswamy.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

Edited by

Many actors and actresses try their luck and work hard to make a mark in the entertainment industry. Before tasting the sweet nectar of success, every actor has to struggle to establish themselves. Today, we will tell you about an actress from the South who is now a superstar but, there was a time when her films were continuously a flop at the box office.

There was a time in this beautiful actress's life when she was not getting recognised for her work. Her films were continuously falling flat and she was tagged as a flop actress.

The actress we are talking about is none other than Ramya Krishnan who recently made an appearance in the film 'Jailer' with Rajinikanth. Today, she is considered one of the busiest actresses in the South film industry. 

Ramya Krishnan was born in September 1970 in Chennai. She is the niece of Tamil film actor, comedian, and former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Cho Ramaswamy. 

The first film Ramya Krishnan ever acted in was a Malayalam film titled 'Neram Pularumbol' but it had a delayed release in 1986. Her first release was 'Vellai Manasu' in 1985, a Tamil movie opposite Y. G. Mahendra.

In a recent interview, Ramya Krishnan opened up about how her Tamil and Telugu films were continuously flopping. She started to feel she was not a good performer and thought of quitting acting forever. "I could not be successful in my acting career for a long time and it was a very troublesome time. The failure of my films had troubled my mother also. She once asked me after watching one of my films, 'How will you survive?' My mother is my biggest support system."

However, due to her hard work and determination, despite a series of failures in both Tamil and Telugu films, Ramya Krishnan achieved fame through K Viswanath's 'Sutradharulu', released in 1989.

Ramya, who appeared opposite Sanjay Dutt in 'Khalnayak', has now become a big name in the South. She is still popular among audiences for playing the role of 'Rajamata Sivagami Devi' in SS Rajamouli's film 'Baahubali'. 

'Baahubali: Part 1' did a business of more than Rs 1800 crores worldwide, making Ramya Krishnan one of the first actresses in the industry to be a part of this elite club. 

Ramya now has offers to work in some of the best films from all film industries in India. Talking about her fees, Ramya Krishnan charges Rs 3 to 4 crores for a film. Her net worth reportedly is Rs 98 crore.

