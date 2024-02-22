Twitter
Meet superstar whose family came to India from Pakistan, earned living by selling mobile phones, became highest paid..

Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Honey Singh, was born in Karampura, New Delhi in 1983. His parents are Sardaar Sarabjit Singh and Bhupinder Kaur. Many are unaware that Honey Singh's father is a refugee from Punjab, Pakistan.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

One of Bollywood's first rappers and pop singers Honey Singh had such dominance in the industry that his name became synonymous with success. After ruling Bollywood for a decade, Honey Singh suddenly disappeared from the industry and last year he once again made a comeback with a bang by launching his album. Last year, Honey Singh remained in the headlines not only for his songs but also for his personal life. After divorcing his wife in the year 2022, the singer was dating model Tina Thadani who was several years younger than him. The couple reportedly broke up in early 2023. 

As successful as Honey Singh's professional life was, his personal life was equally full of turmoil. 

Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Honey Singh, was born in Karampura, New Delhi in 1983. His parents are Sardaar Sarabjit Singh and Bhupinder Kaur. Many are unaware that Honey Singh's father is a refugee from Punjab, Pakistan, who eventually moved and settled in New Delhi during Partition. 

Before beginning his professional career as an Indian music producer and actor and finding success, Honey Singh used to sell mobile phones to earn his living. With his hard work he reached the heights of success and became a superstar singer of Bollywood. Honey Singh's singing career started in the year 2011 and within no time he reached the heights of success. Honey Singh became popular among the youth overnight by presenting Punjabi songs with a new flavour in the industry.

According to media reports, Honey Singh used to charge a hefty fee of Rs 60 to 70 lakh for a song, 10 years ago. His debut song in Bollywood films was 'Shakal Pe Mat Ja', featuring Gagan Sidhu. He charged Rs 70 lakh for a song in the film 'Mastan', making him one of the highest-paid musical artists in Bollywood.

However, after reaching the pinnacle of fame, Honey Singh suddenly disappeared from the industry, the reason behind this was his illness. Honey Singh, suffering from bipolar disorder, was missing from the industry for a long time.

Honey Singh's personal life was also full of turmoil. He married Shalini Talwar in January 2011. A few years after the marriage, Shalini Talwar accused the rapper of multiple offenses under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. 

In September 2022, the couple filed for divorce, and Honey Singh reportedly paid Rs 1 crore as alimony.

