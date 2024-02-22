Meet India's highest paid OTT actress, debut film was super flop, not Sushmita, Samantha, Radhika Apte, she charges..

Some other highest-paid actresses on OTT include Radhika Apte (Rs 4 crore per show), Rasika Duggal (Rs 2 lakh per episode), Sushmita Sen (Rs 2 crore per show), and Sobhita Dhulipala (Rs 2 crore per show).

When the theatres were closed during the Covid-19 pandemic and people only had the option to scroll through content on Netflix, Zee5, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar among others, many A-list actors and actresses from the film industry took the OTT route. Superstars like Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte, Sonakshi Sinha, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others joined the OTT bandwagon and worked in successful series and films.

Recently, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan made their OTT debut. As Bollywood stars take on OTT, they also charge a whopping fee for their roles. But, do you know who is the highest-paid OTT actress? Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who made her OTT debut with the series 'The Family Man 2', held the position of being the highest-paid actress on OTT after reportedly charging Rs 10 crore for 'Citadel: India'.

However, the position of India's highest-paid OTT actress is now held by none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan who made her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's 'Jaane Jaan'.

Some other highest-paid actresses on OTT include Radhika Apte who charges Rs 4 crore per show, Rasika Duggal who reportedly takes Rs 2 lakh per episode, Sushmita Sen who reportedly takes Rs 2 crore per show, and Sobhita Dhulipala also reportedly takes Rs 2 crore per episode.

'Jaane Jaan', an official adaptation of Keigo Higashino's Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X, premiered on Netflix in September 2023. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan started her acting career with JP Datta's romantic drama, 'Refugee', in 2000. Since then, she has worked in many commercially successful and critically acclaimed films.

It was a pleasant surprise to her fans when Bollywood's beloved Bebo joined the OTT bandwagon and made her debut.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in the country, reportedly charges Rs 8 to 18 crores per project. For 'Jaane Jaan', she took home a whopping pay of Rs 10 to 12 crores, as per a report in Siasat.com. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the richest actresses in Bollywood and has a massive net worth of Rs 485 crore.

