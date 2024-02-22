Meet man who quit job as police officer to become actor, became a star after working in...

You will be surprised to know that actor Sagar Salunke, who played the role of Balram in 'Mahabharata', earlier held the post of Assistant Commissioner of Police. But, his love for acting was such that he took retirement from police work and decided to pursue his dreams.

There have been some serials in television history that the audience will hardly be able to forget. 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharata' are two such TV serials that can never be forgotten. Even today, these shows and their characters live in the hearts and minds of people. Today, we are going to talk about Sagar Salunke who gained popularity for playing the role of Balram, the elder brother of Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharata'.

In a 2013 interview, Sagar Salunke revealed that he was posted at the Santa Cruz police station when he received the call for the role of Balram in 'Mahabharata'. When he saw a way to fulfill his dreams as an actor, Sagar Salunke began his acting career. Sagar Salunke became so popular as Balram that he got recognition in every Indian household. Even today, people remember Sagar Salunke for his iconic role.

In the 2013 interview, he said, "While I was in service at the Santacruz Police Station, I took special permission to shoot for B R Chopra’s Mahabharata wherein I played the role of Balram. This was my first stint as an actor and then went on to have an amazing journey. Now that I have taken my voluntary retirement, I want to concentrate more on acting. Work is a passion for me, and I am open to doing any kind of role."

After 'Mahabharata', Sagar Salunke also worked in many films like 'Garv', 'Jaisi Karni Vaisi Bharni', 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', and 'Zindagi Ek Juaa' with Madhuri Dixit. He was seen in the role of a villain in the film.

Sagar Salunke has worked in many films and TV serials but his role as Balram remains his most memorable one to date. Even today, Sagar Salunke is active in the film world. He also has a YouTube channel through which he stays in touch with his fans.

