Twitter
Headlines

Meet man who quit job as police officer to become actor, became a star after working in...

Meet IIT Bombay alumnus who used to walk to work, eat complimentary meals, left high-paying job at 29 due to...

World's most expensive wedding took place in India, cost more than Mukesh Ambani's kids Isha, Akash's wedding, was of..

This brand is set to compete with companies of Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, know details

Meet actor who holds record for having longest film career, not Amitabh Bachchan, Raj Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who quit job as police officer to become actor, became a star after working in...

Meet IIT Bombay alumnus who used to walk to work, eat complimentary meals, left high-paying job at 29 due to...

World's most expensive wedding took place in India, cost more than Mukesh Ambani's kids Isha, Akash's wedding, was of..

Here’s how many crores top Bollywood stars charge to perform at private events

From Rs 119 crore home to swanky cars: 5 most expensive things owned by Deepika Padukone

Benefits of drinking warm milk before going to sleep

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Meet man who quit job as police officer to become actor, became a star after working in...

Meet actor who holds record for having longest film career, not Amitabh Bachchan, Raj Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth

Not Anushka Sharma, but this actress was Ali Abbas Zafar’s first choice opposite Salman Khan in Sultan

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who holds record for having longest film career, not Amitabh Bachchan, Raj Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth

P Jairaj was born in Sircilla of Hyderabad State (present-day Telangana) in 1909. He developed an interest in theatre at a young age and left for Bombay in 1929. He made his acting debut in the same year with the silent film 'Star Kling Youth'.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 08:58 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

When we talk about the top romantic hero in Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan's name comes to mind. When it comes to style, Salman Khan takes the cake and if we speak about an actor who has done a record number of films in a year, Akshay Kumar comes to mind. However, these actors, despite being in the industry for 30 years, have not been able to break the record set by one star who was active during the black and white era and took Bollywood by storm. This actor has registered a record in the Guinness Book which is still untouched by any other actor in the industry. The actor we are talking about today is none other than P Jairaj. 

People often speculate about the number of years that an actor works in the film industry. But, P Jairaj was such a star that he was active in the film industry for a whopping 70 years. P Jairaj or Paidi Jairaj, who made his debut in 1929, has had an acting career spanning 70 years. He has acted in more than 300 films in his career. 

P Jairaj is better known for character roles than as a lead. His name is also registered in the Guinness World Records for having the longest Bollywood career. 

P Jairaj was born in Sircilla of Hyderabad State (present-day Telangana) in 1909. He developed an interest in theatre at a young age and left for Bombay in 1929. He made his acting debut in the same year with the silent film 'Star Kling Youth'. In his career, he acted in about 11 silent films. 

 In 1980, he was awarded with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest award for films in India, for his contributions to Indian cinema.

P Jairaj married a Punjabi woman named Savitri from Delhi in 1940. It was a marriage arranged by Prithviraj Kapoor's father. He had two sons and three daughters. His wife died a year before him of cancer. Rajan Shahi, TV producer-director, is his daughter's son.

P Jairaj died in Mumbai on August 11, 2000.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

How pursuing MS in Business Analytics prepares you for global careers'

Virat Kohli ends long anticipation about Anushka Sharma and his second child, reveals 'it's a...

Looking for a best love astrologer or best marriage astrologer? Consult best online astrologer Guruji Kamaleshwar

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce birth of Vamika's brother Akaay; Alia, Ranveer, Sonam congratulate couple

India star Yashasvi Jaiswal buys luxurious flat in Mumbai’s posh area for Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE