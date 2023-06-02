Manoj Tiwari reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's comment on The Kerala Story, says 'unki neeyat thik nahi hai'

Stills of Manoj Tiwari and Naseeruddin Shah

Days after Naseeruddin Shah slammed The Kerala Story, actor-politician Manoj Tiwari slammed the veteran actor and went on to call him 'not good as an Indian.' Recently, Manoj interacted with Aaj Tak, and when he was asked to share his thoughts on Shah comparing the plight of cinema with Nazi-Germany era, Manoj said, "Naseeruddin bhaisaab actor aache hai, lekin unka neeyat aacha nahi hai. Main bahut dukh ke saath bol raha hoon (Naseeruddin's intent is not right. And I say this with a heavy heart)."

Tiwari who is also a BJP leader further added that when films were made that showed a guy sitting at a shop and passing remarks about a woman, the veteran actor had nothing to say. Manoj also said that films like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story are based on facts, and if he has an issue with it, he can go to court. Manoj also said, "Naseeruddin saab ne apna jo parichay diya hai woh ek insaan ke roop mein, ek Bhartiya ke roop mein aacha nahi diya hai (The way he has identified himself, it is not good as an Indian and as a human being)."

After Kamal Hassan and Anurag Kashyap, actor Naseeruddin Shah voiced his opinion against Vipul Amrutlal Shah-produced, The Kerala Story. Speaking to India Today, Shah added that films like Bheed, Afwaah, and Faraaz collapsed at the box office as nobody went to see them. But they went to see The Kerala Story. Naseeruddin said, "I have not seen it, and I don’t intend to see it, because I have read enough about it." Shah further compared this phase and trend to Nazi Germany and added, "It is a dangerous trend, no doubt. We seem to be heading the way of Nazi Germany where in Hitler’s time." He explained that at that time, the filmmakers were co-opted, attempted to be co-opted, by the supreme leader to make films, praising his contribution to countrymen, and running down the Jewish community. Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story was released in cinemas on May 5, and it went on to gross over Rs 200 crores in India.