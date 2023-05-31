Nasseruddin Shah 'don't intend to see' The Kerala Story, hopes 'dangerous trend' of spreading hate will 'disappear'

Stills of Naseeruddin Shah and Adah Sharma from The Kerala Story

After Kamal Hassan and Anurag Kashyap, actor Naseeruddin Shah voiced his opinion against Vipul Amrutlal Shah-produced, The Kerala Story. The Adah Sharma-starrer may have become the second-highest-grossing film, but the film's narrative has been termed 'propaganda' and hate-mongering.

In an interview with the media portal, Naseeruddin Shah shared his views about The Kerala Story. Speaking to India Today, Shah added that films like Bheed, Afwaah, and Faraaz collapsed at the box office as nobody went to see them. But they went to see The Kerala Story. Naseeruddin said, "I have not seen it, and I don’t intend to see it, because I have read enough about it." Shah further compared this phase and trend to Nazi Germany and added, "It is a dangerous trend, no doubt. We seem to be heading the way of Nazi Germany where in Hitler’s time." He explained that at that time, the filmmakers were co-opted, attempted to be co-opted, by the supreme leader to make films, praising his contribution to countrymen, and running down the Jewish community. The veteran actor further added that many master filmmakers in Germany left the country, came to Hollywood, and made movies there. He added, "Same thing seems to be happening here. Either stay on the right side, be neutral or pro-establishment."

However, the actor added that this trend of 'hate' will end soon, and he has hope that this atmosphere of hate gets fatiguing. "How long can you go on spreading hate?" The actor asked and continued, "I think and I hope that the way it has suddenly engulfed us all, it will also disappear. But it won’t be soon." Earlier, Kamal Hassan voiced his opinion against the film while attending the IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi. While interacting with the press, Kamal added that the film is a lie and, he is "dead against propaganda films." Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Idnani-starrer The Kerala Story was released in cinemas on May 5.