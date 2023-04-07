Malika Arora opens up on being known as 'sexy bombshell', says 'no one takes you seriously'

Malaika Arora revealed that being known as a 'sexy bombshell' bothered her because no one took her seriously.

Popular Bollywood diva and actress Malika Arora who performed a special dance number in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer An Action Hero recently opened up on being known as a ‘sexy bombshell’ and revealed that she wanted to break free from this image as it bothered her.

In a recent interview, Malaika Arora talked about how she was not taken seriously because of being known as a ‘sexy bombshell’ and said, “When you are perceived as a sexy bombshell, no one takes you seriously. And this is what people thought about me for the longest time. It bothered me how people thought of me as just a 'great body' and a 'good face'; I wanted to break away from this image, and I worked on myself to do so.”

The actress further added, “Confidence was never an issue... If there is one thing that I have in abundance, it’s confidence. Today, I feel I am calmer and wiser... something I certainly wasn’t growing up. I remember I was constantly dealing with internal strife. Having said that, I am a born hustler and I will die a hustler.”

The diva was recently seen in Guru Randhawa’s music video titled Tera Ki Khayal. The chemistry between the duo was much appreciated by the audience. The actress’s boyfriend and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor also gave a shoutout for her new song and wrote, “Loved it.”

The actress talked about being a part of the music video with Guru Randhawa and said, “Well this is a music video and since I liked it very much, thus I am doing it after a long time. The experience of performing in a music video feels really very interesting. I felt that kind of a nasha (intoxication) performing to Guru Randhawa’s music. He has a beautiful voice. I felt happy, proud as well honored to be part of this song. Bosco (choreographer) has killed it. I hope the audiences will love it as we have.”

