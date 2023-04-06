‘We are ready’: Malaika Arora opens up on wedding plans with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

File Photo

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, recently, opened up about her wedding plans with Arjun Kapoor and said that he is ready to make home with the Half-Girlfriend actor. She also mentioned that she is at her most successful stage.

While speaking to Bride Today, the actress wrote, “I think I am in my most productive and successful stage right now and wish to work this way for the next 30 years. I don’t want to become less active and wanna do so many things right now, I want to travel, and It would be lovely to make a family, my home with Arjun as I think both of us are ready.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is back with another music video Tera Ki Khayal which will feature Malaika Arora. Therefore, Arjun Kapoor gave a shoutout to his girlfriend on social media.

Sharing the teaser of the song, Malaika Arora wrote, “Let's glam it up with #TeraKiKhayal from #ManOfTheMoon. Song out now, tune in." Malaika looks super hot white flaunting her sizzling dance moves with Guru Randhawa. Arjun Kapoor also shared the video and wrote, “love this song.”

Arjun and Malaika confirmed they were dating on his birthday in 2019. Having an age difference of almost 12 years, Arjun and Malaika have often faced flaks and harsh criticism on social media for their relationship.

Arjun opened up about the challenges of this relationship in the last season of Koffee with Karan. He said that even his family took time to accept Malaika. The couple has been tight-lipped about their marriage plans so far.

For the unversed, Malaika and Arjun got married in 1998, and they ended their 19-year-old marriage in 2017. They are co-parenting their son Arhaan, and they have earned appreciation from the public for showing maturity in sharing the responsibilities of the little one even after separation.