Malaika Arora gets brutally trolled at Kareena Kapoor's birthday bash, netizens call her 'wannabe Kardashian'

Malaika Arora's latest public appearance at Kareena's birthday bash has gotten noticed, but for the wrong reasons.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 06:16 AM IST

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has again become netizens' favourite target, and they trolled her mercilessly for her public appearance at Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday party. 

The Laal Singh Chaddha star celebrated her 42nd birthday in the presence of family and close friends. Kareena organised an intimate dinner party at her residence. Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and others were among the guests. Malaika Arora also arrived at the residence, and she looked charming in her black bodycon outfit with high heels. 

Let's take a look at Malaika Arora's arrival at Kareena Kapoor's residence 

As soon as the video surfaced online, Malaika attracted netizens, and they quickly dropped their views in the comment section. A certain section of netizens claimed that Malaika is looking unnatural, and other mocked her walk. One of the users wrote, "Saans kyu rokli inne." Another user wrote, "Bootox ki dukan." A user stated, "Ye nora ban ne ki koshish me body ka satiyaanassht kar ri he." A netizen wrote, "Ye aise kyu chalti hai..." Another netizen wrote, "It's ok to breathe once." One of the netizen added, "Itne sans rokte ha kisi din ruk he jayage." A user called her "wannabe Kardashian."

Among these trollers, there were a few of Malaika's admirers, and they expressed their feelings as well. One of the user wrote, "Sooo gorgeous malaika." Another user wrote, "Fitness level me koi nhi." A netizen wrote, "Kuch bhi bolo but she is so fit women in the old age."

Among the guests, the Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt were early arrivals. They made a dashing entrance and even posed for paps. Ranbir and Alia twinned in black and they were looking charmingly loveable together. As soon as the video got surfaced, it went viral instantly. Ranbir and Alia are winning the internet, and the comments prove it. A user wrote, "Ye wow lovely best beautiful couple. Very beautiful Alia dear." Another user wrote, "This Photo is going to break the internet."

 


 

