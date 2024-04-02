Maidaan final trailer: Ajay Devgn's Syed Abdul Rahim leads Team India against superior opponents, bloodthirsty mob

Ajay Devgn leads Team India in the football match against superior opponents.

On the occasion of Ajay Devgn's birthday, the makers have released another, the final trailer of his upcoming sports biographical film Maidaan. After Shaitaan, now fans can't wait to see him in a completely new avatar.

On Tuesday, the makers released the final trailer of Maidaan which builds on the first one. The trailer starts with Priyamani giving a pep talk to her husband Syed Abdul Rahim, played by Ajay Devgn and lauding him for believing that India can achieve football glory in the imminent Olympics, back in the 1950s, in a newly independent nation. It then shows how Ajay Devgn leads his team to win the football match against the superior opponents and also tries to save them from an angry, bloodthirsty mob demanding the Indian team to go back.

Netizens shared their excitement for the movie in the comment section. One of the comments read, "Classic Blockbuster trailer...Ajay devgn ko ek national award milega..." Another wrote, "Ironically, Maidaan is coming at a time when people again started believing that Indian football is going nowhere. We want Golden Era reincarnation." Another user wrote, "A Sure-Shot Blockbuster Loading.....AJAY SIR IS FABULOUS."

Talking about the film and playing the character of Syed Abdul Rahim, Ajay Devgn said in a statement, “Apart from being a great story, I never knew that something like that had happened in our country and football had reached its peak and only because of, I can't say one man, but one man and these players who changed the course of football in the ‘50s and ’60s. In fact, I was shocked and surprised this would have happened and there is a person like him and that was the first thing that this story needs to be told.”

Helmed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao and is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 10. the film is set to clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and it will interesting to see who will win the race at the box office.