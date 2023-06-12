Search icon
Madhu Mantena says he wanted to marry Ira Trivedi 'the minute I saw her', calls her 'all good things in my life'

Madhu Mantena has opened up up about his and Ira Trivedi's love story.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 07:58 AM IST

Madhu Mantena says he wanted to marry Ira Trivedi 'the minute I saw her', calls her 'all good things in my life'
Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi at their wedding

Producer Madhu Mantena tied the knot with yoga guru Ira Trivedi in a grand ceremony in Mumbai recently. The couple’s wedding was attended by the who-is-who of Bollywood, including Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and even south star Allu Arjun, among others. In his first interview since the wedding, the filmmaker has opened up on the marriage and his new bride.

In an interction with E-Times at the wedding, Madhu Mantena revealed that he and Ira had been dating for years and had planned to marry for quite sometime as well. “So it isn’t as if we don’t know what we were getting into. The minute I saw her I knew I wanted to marry her. But Ira took her time… We would have been married earlier had the pandemic not struck… But everything happens at its own time. And now I feel… married. It’s a good feeling,” he said.

The filmmaker also added that he believed he had found his soulmate in Ira. “The one thing that we were very sure of was that we didn’t want anything overdone. I guess I have acquired my good taste from my soulmate. She is all good things in my life embodied in one person. I feel I am living in a dream,” he added.

Madhu Mantena bankrolled Aamir Khan's 2008 thriller Ghajini, which was the first film to earn Rs 100 crore net in India. Along with  Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, and Vikramaditya Motwane, he co-founded Phantom Films, which produced multiple critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Queen, NH10, Masaan, and Lootera among others. This is Mantena’s second marriage. He was earlier married to fashion designer-turned-actress Masaba Gupta from 2015-19.

