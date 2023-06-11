Producer Madhu Mantena ties the knot with yoga guru Ira Trivedi, latter shares first photos: 'I'm complete now'

Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi/Instagram

Famous Bollywood producer Madhu Mantena tied the knot with Yoga expert and writer Ira Trivedi on Sunday, June 11. The couple wore traditional attires for their big day. Madhu wore a beige-coloured kurta with matching pyjama, while Ira looked mesmerising in a pink kanjeevaram saree.

Ira shared the carousel set of photos on her Instagram with the caption, "I'M complete now", with I and M in capitals symbolising Ira and Madhu's names. In the photos, which have now gone viral on social media, the couple exchanged pink and white-coloured garlands with each other.

For the unversed, Madhu was previously married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta, with whom he tied the knot in 2015 and divorced four years later. In January this year, Masaba tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra of Bombay Velvet fame, who was previously married to Aditi Rao Hydari.

The couple hosted their mehendi ceremony on Saturday night, which was attended by multiple celebrities including Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao with his wife Patralekhaa, actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi with wife Gaurie Pandit, and screenwriter, lyricist, and filmmaker Abbas Tyrewala with his wife-director-actress Paakhi Tyrewala among others.

Who is Madhu Mantena?

Madhu Mantena bankrolled Aamir Khan's 2008 thriller Ghajini, which was the first film to earn Rs 100 crore net in India. Along with Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, and Vikramaditya Motwane, he co-founded Phantom Films, which produced multiple critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Queen, NH10, Masaan, and Lootera among others.

He has been in the news recently due to his association with Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project Ramayana. The film, which is being planned to release during the festive occasion of Duseehra in 2025, reportedly features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Alia Bhatt as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. As per reports, the makers will make the official announcement on Diwali this year.

Who is Ira Trivedi?

Ira Trivedi is a famous author, columnist, and yoga teacher. She has written several books such as What Would You Do To Save the World, India in Love: Marriage and Sexuality in the 21st Century, The 10 Minute Yoga Solution, The Great Indian Love Story, and The Desi Guide to Dating among others.



