Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony on Saturday night was a star-studded bash with Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan in attendance.
Producer Madhu Mantena is set to tie the knot with Yoga teacher and writer Ira Trivedi in Mumbai on Sunday, June 11. The couple hosted their mehendi ceremony on Saturday night, which was attended by multiple celebs including Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan.
Madhu was previously married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta, whom he married in 2015 and divorced four years later. In January this year, Masaba tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra, who was previously married to Aditi Rao Hydari. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan donned an olive green t-shirt paired with blue jeans and black shoes. He completed his look with reading glasses.
2. Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan arrived at the ceremony in traditional attire. He wore a burgundy Nehru coat over a white kurta pyjama.
3. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa
Rajkummar Rao, along with his wife Patralekhaa, were seen twinning in traditional silver outfits at the mehendi ceremony.
4. Nikhil Dwivedi and Gaurie Pandit
Nikhil Dwivedi wore a white t-shirt paired with off-white pants, whereas his wife Gauri Pandit chose a yellow traditional attire.
5. Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi
And here's the couple - Madhu Mantena opted for an off-white kurta pyjama while Ira Trivedi looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga.