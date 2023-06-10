Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

Producer Madhu Mantena is set to tie the knot with Yoga teacher and writer Ira Trivedi in Mumbai on Sunday, June 11. The couple hosted their mehendi ceremony on Saturday night, which was attended by multiple celebs including Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Madhu was previously married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta, whom he married in 2015 and divorced four years later. In January this year, Masaba tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra, who was previously married to Aditi Rao Hydari. (All images: Viral Bhayani)