Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 teaser: Dibakar brutally spoofs reality shows, Bigg Boss; cocktail of sex, violence shocks viewers

Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 teaser leaves netizens in shock.

Upon its release in 2010, Love Sex Aur Dhokha became a sensation that is a cult now. It narrated the story of love and its other sides, and the film was set in the era of hidden cameras. After fourteen years of release, the makers are now coming with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 tapping onto yet another intriguing subject of love in the times of the internet. After keeping the audience hooked with its immensely captivating posters, the makers are finally here with the 'Phela Dose' of LSD 2 and it indeed takes us into its thrilling world and has also shocked us.

Being true to its theme and concept, the makers have dropped the boldest yet very gripping teaser of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The highly-awaited teaser takes the audiences into a glimpse of three parallel stories that are set in the modern internet era. The teaser shows the film's location in the world of digital and the consequences of love and betrayal in today's world. The makers have brutally spoofed the television reality shows like Bigg Boss and has left the fans in shock.

On Sunday, Ektaa R Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee came up with a disclaimer for the audience that Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will be arriving with shocking content that should be watched with personal concern. Looking at the teaser, it seems like this indeed needed a disclaimer. While some of the netizens were seen slamming the show, others were seen showing the excitement. One of the comments read, "Seems legit. Can't wait fo it's release. Good luck." Another wrote, "what is this?" Another user called it "Bawaal". Another user commented, "Looks very dirty. Not sure what is the message to the film." Another wrote, "Woahh, this is insane."

Love, Sex, and Dhokha 2 explores the complexities of relationships and unveils the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the Internet. Through a gripping narrative and compelling performances, the film promises to delve deeper into the themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of our technologically driven world. Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies presents a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and is set to be released on April 19, 2024.

