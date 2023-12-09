Headlines

WPL 2024: Complete squads of all five teams including auction picks, retained players

IND W vs ENG W, 2nd T20I: England beat India by 4 wickets, lead series 2-0

Lost his parents at 18, sold lipsticks, nail polishes in buses, lived in 1RK with brother; do you know this actor?

Chamak review: Paramvir Singh Cheema shines in this compelling revenge saga centred on Punjabi music industry

This Bollywood actress, who made debut with Sunny Deol at 19, has only one hit, will now star in Rs 300 crore south film

Lost his parents at 18, sold lipsticks, nail polishes in buses, lived in 1RK with brother; do you know this actor?

This talented actor has worked as a salesman, photo lab assistant, and worked as a background dancer to meet his daily ends.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 09:49 PM IST

George Bernard Shaw once said, "Don’t wait for opportunity, create it." Today, we will discuss an actor who has been part of the biggest blockbusters and has been hailed as a scene-stealer in ensemble films. However, his personal life hasn't been as lively or pleasant as his on-screen films. At a very young age, he lost his both parents, to meet his daily ends, he sold cosmetics on buses. From owning a plush bungalow and two buildings at Grant Road to moving into a 1RK room, he has seen everything, yet, he kept himself motivated, and today, we celebrate our beloved Circuit, Manav, and Adi. Yes, we're talking about Arshad Warsi. 

Arshad lost both parents at the age of 18

Arshad's father, Ahmed Ali Khan, was a poet and singer. He adopted the surname Warsi, as he was a follower of Sufi saint Waris Pak. When Arshad was 18, his father passed away due to bone cancer. Two years later of father's demise, Arshad's mother passed away and died of kidney failure. 

From bungalow to 1RK room: Arshad's financial struggle made him a salesman

After losing his parents, Arshad learned the hard way to live on his own. He lost his two buildings at Grant Road due to the law and the tenants got to own the flats they lived in. He even lost his Juhu Bungalow, and he moved to a 1RK with his brother. 

After 10th grade, Arshad left his school and started working as a salesman. As The Hindu reported, Arshad sold lipsticks and nail polish on buses between Borivali and Bandra. He has worked in a photo lab and even assisted Mahesh Bhatt Kaash and Thikana. 

The turning point in Arshad's life

Arshad joined Akbar Sami's dance group, and his love for the dance made him a choreographer. Arshad choreographed musicals for Alyque Padamsee and Bharat Dabholkar. As TOI reported, one day Joy Augustine came to his home with a movie offer. However, Arshad was doing well as a choreographer, and he didn't want to lose the job of acting, so he wasn't keen on accepting the offer. Later, Jaya Bachchan called him, and he went to meet her. To much of his surprise, Arshad was offered his first film, Tere Mere Sapne, and that's how Arshad started his career as an actor. Arshad is married to Maria Goretti, and they are blessed with Zeke Warsi and Zene Zoe Warsi. 

Arshad gained popularity for starring as fans' favourite lovable goon, Circuit from the Munna Bhai franchise. His other popular roles include Manav in the Golmaal series and Aditya Srivastava in the Dhamaal series. 

