LEAKED! Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding card is out - see pic

Despite wanting to keep their wedding affair a secret, the news about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's lavish affair leaked in the media. And now, with the couple all set to tie the knot on December 9, Vicky and Katrina's teams and massive security deployed at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, where the wedding festivities are taking place, are all putting in their best foot forward to keep the affair intimate and protect any pictures and videos from the rituals being leaked. Reportedly, there's a restriction to carry mobile phones and a non-disclosure agreement has been duly signed by hotel staff and the guests attending the wedding.

But despite all this, the star couple's wedding card has been leaked.

Yes, you read that right, We've got a glimpse of Vicky and Katrina's wedding card for you. A fan page on Instagram by the username @katrinakaifinspiration shared the first look of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding card and we can all agree that is so royal and chic.

Take a look at it here:



Earlier, a welcome note for the guests from Vicky and Katrina's wedding planners Shaadi Squad, has surfaced online. The note read, "You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Please enjoy the refreshments that we have put together, while you journey through scenic villages and roads." It further read, "Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for a fun-filled, exciting adventure! We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using scial media for any ceremonies and events. We can’t wait to see you! Regards, Shaadi Squad."

Take a look here:

Vicky and Katrina, who will tie the knot tomorrow, are already done with their beautiful mehendi ceremony on Tuesday and are looking forward to a grand, Punjabi style sangeet night today.

Several reports suggest that Katrina's mehendi was done by popular Bollywood mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who had previously done bridal mehendi for several popular celebrities including Deepika Padukone. Veena also shared a picture on her Instagram Story along with the caption "Finally we did it. #bigfatindianwedding. Now move to my next destination."

Last night, the luxury wedding venue had lit up in red and yellow colours for the grand celebration. Several celebrity guests have already arrived in Jaipur to be a part of the wedding festivities. Katrina and Vicky, fondly called by fans as VicKat, were spotted flying out of Mumbai on Monday for their destination wedding.