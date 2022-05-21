Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's film trailer to release at IPL Finale

Credit: Taran Adarsh/Instagram

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has finally got the release date. The trailer is now scheduled to be released on May 29, 2022, on the day of the IPL 2022 finale.

Film critic and movie trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, shared the news, on his Instagram handle, wherein he wrote, “AAMIR KHAN: LAAL SINGH CHADDHA TRAILER DURING IPL FINALE... #AamirKhan to launch #LaalSinghChaddha trailer during #IPL final match [Sunday, 29 May 2022]... 11 Aug 2022 release. #LSC #LSCTrailer.”

Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan’s comedy-drama, is one of the most anticipated films of the year and fans have been impatiently waiting for the teaser.

Meanwhile, the makers of Laal Singh Chadha recently released two songs from the film, Kahani and Main Ki Karan, which have won the hearts of fans. The movie features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh and is directed by Advait Chandan.

It is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Aamir and Kareena are starring in the Indian remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, and the first song, Kahani, was released this week. Aamir debuted the song on the radio and even engaged with the audience through the same medium. He also described how his mother, Zeenat Hussain, felt after seeing Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir stated that his mother's opinion of his work is the most significant.

Aamir revealed on RedFm show that his mother saw Laal Singh Chaddha during the film's test screenings. His mother 'loved' the movie and told him not to cut anything from it, according to the superstar. When his mother doesn't appreciate his work, Aamir reveals what she says. He indicated that she analyzes things objectively. As Aamir put it, "Ammi ka pehla reaction main hamesha leta hu uske baad bachhon ka leta hu. (I always consider my mother's reaction first, then my children's.)" (With inputs from ANI and IANS)