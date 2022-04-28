Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer's first song Kahani out

Laal Singh Chaddha/PR handout

After piquing the audience's curiosity, superstar and producer Aamir Khan is finally out with his Kahani.

The video of the superstar talking about a big Kahani reveal broke the internet and the cat is finally out of the bag as the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha have released the first song from the film titled Kahani.

Aamir Khan's labour of love, Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the highly anticipated films of the year and will be released in theatres nationwide on August 11, 2022.

After giving the Indian audiences one cinematic gem after another, Aamir Khan Productions is all set to bring you another heartwarming story with Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni. The Indian adaptation of Eric Roth's original screenplay has been done by Atul Kulkarni and is directed by Advait Chandan.

The Laal Singh Chaddha album is composed by maestro Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the first song Kahani has vocals by Mohan Kannan that beautifully encapsulate the movie and in essence, introduces the audiences to the film.

Interestingly, in a game-changing move, Aamir Khan has chosen to not release the video of the song, but instead only the audio so that the listeners' attention is diverted to the actual hero of the music – the music itself and the team that put these pieces together.

Launching the song, Aamir Khan said, "I truly believe that the songs in Laal Singh Chaddha are the soul of the film and this album has some of my career’s best songs. It was a very intentional decision to put Pritam, Amitabh, the singers and technicians in the spotlight because not only do they deserve to be center stage but also the music deserves its due credit. I can’t wait to see how audiences react to the music that the team has poured their heart and soul into."

Composer Pritam said, "Aamir Khan is a hero both onscreen and off it. He understands that music needs to be under the spotlight at times and has allowed it to take centre stage in his films. It's the most fantastic and satisfying experience working with him on his films."

Kahani singer Mohan Mannan said, "Kahani, or the “feather song” as it's referred to internally, is a beautiful composition by Pritam and is written by the incomparable Amitabh Bhattacharya and as soon as I entered Pritam’s studio to sing it, everyone told me just how excited they were about this song and the way it had turned out. I’m super glad I got to sing it, and can’t wait for everyone to listen to it too. I’ve worked with Pritam and Amitabh many times in the past but never had a chance to sing for an Aamir Khan film, and considering I’m a huge fan of his acting and his movies, this is super exciting for me. I’ve had a chance to interact with him and Advait a few times because of this film, and it’s just made me realise how much thought goes into each part and how they love perfection."

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios and is all set to release on August 11, 2022, in theatres worldwide.