Aamir Khan shares a special message for students appearing for board exams

Say it by the means of films or just a social media mention, Aamir Khan never misses a chance to bring positivity into the atmosphere. The perfectionist is often looked up to for his motivating attitude.

So, recently, Aamir Khan was seen sharing a cherishing note on his social media for the students who will soon be giving their board exams with a famous dialogue from his blockbuster film 3 Idiots. So the actor's note came as a motivating note for the students as he wrote, “Best of luck to all students who will soon be giving their exams! Give it your best, and leave the rest… And remember… Re chachu, ALL IS WELL ! Love.”

Students have reacted to the post with thankful notes. One of them wrote, “Thank you tomorrow is my exam.” The second person wrote, “Thank you so much for this beautiful message dear Sir. Really needed it.” The third one commented, “Thank you so much my idol, I love you so much.” READ: Aamir Khan reveals what ex-wife Kiran Rao gave him on his birthday, calls it 'life's best gift'

Another student mentioned, "Thank you so much my idol, I love you so much forever and ever."

Aamir Khan's films like Taare Zameen Par and 3 Idiots have played a very significant role in the life of a student that signifies his awareness towards the student group.

Aamir Khan who is all set to bring his most-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha had once quit acting. In a special program of Abp News, Ideas of India, Aamir confessed that he has been selfish, and ignored his family. When Aamir realised his mistake, he decided to quit films, as he thought that cinema has created a difference between him and his family.