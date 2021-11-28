Kiara Advani reacts to Tanzanian siblings lip-syncing to ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, watch VIRAL video

The song 'Raataan Lambiyan' featuring Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra has also made it to Tanzania. Kiara reacted to a video of two Tanzanian siblings lip-syncing the song perfectly on Sunday.

Kili Paul, who has over 72,000 Instagram followers, shared the Reel on social media with his sister, including TikTok. Despite the song being in Hindi, their amazing lip-sync won over Indian fans.

“He have the best songs so we enjoy @jubin_nautiyal #eastafrica #maasai #kilipaul #tanzania #kenya #india #bollywood #music,” Kili wrote with the video.

Kiara also shared the video with a heart and raised hands symbol on her Instagram Stories.

‘Raataan Lambiyan’ is a romantic song from the film ‘Shershaah’, which stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Captain Vikram Batra, who fought and died during the Kargil War, was played by Sidharth in the film. Kiara portrayed Dimple Cheema, his girlfriend.

Vishnuvardhan, a newbie director, helmed the film, which received positive reviews from critics and audiences and became one of Amazon Prime India's most popular releases. Tanishk Bagchi composed the film's music, which had hit songs like ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ and ‘Ranjhaa’.