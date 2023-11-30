Headlines

Noida Metro: Big update on 11.6-km Aqua Line extension between Sector 142, Botanical Garden stations; details inside

'Haven't signed...': Rahul Dravid's huge claim on contract extension as Indian cricket team head coach

Sam Bahadur review: Vicky Kaushal's masterclass can't save this random series of anecdotes, Manekshaw deserved better

Sandeep Reddy Vanga addresses Rashmika Mandanna getting trolled for viral Animal scene: ‘Keeping it in trailer has...'

Sheezan Khan joins Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika Mann in Chand Jalne Laga, discusses his character: 'I’m certain that...'

10 highest-grossing films of Rashmika Mandanna

9 health benefits of eating fats first thing in the morning

Bowlers with over 300 ODI wickets

Khushi Kapoor brutally trolled for her 'absurd' outfit at fashion event: 'Giving crow vibes…'

Khushi Kapoor gets brutally trolled for her dressing sense at a recent fashion event.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 09:22 PM IST

Khushi Kapoor's father is a renowned filmmaker and her sister, Janhvi Kapoor, has also made her mark in the film industry. Now Khushi is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. She was recently seen making an appearance at a fashion event, and while some called her choice of dress stylish, she also had to face criticism from the other section of society. 

On Thursday, Khushi Kapoor was seen attending the ogue Forces Of Fashion 2023 event and joined guests like Sonam Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and Tamannaah Bhatia. The actress a Jean-Louis Sabaji ensemble which was a fusion of a blazer and a gown with feathered embellishment. The black blazer dress had a plunging neckline that led to a skirted gown that had a waist-high slit on one side that revealed a feathered detail beneath. The actress completed her look with a pair of high heels, a nude makeup look, and her locks tied in a bun. 

While some netizens found it to be a 'classy' choice, others trolled her for the choice of her dress and flooded the comment section. One of the comments read, "She should do a horror film. No i am not insulting her but i can see her giving those creepy expressions with ease." Another wrote, "giving crow vibes." Another wrote, "Why is she carrying a garbage bag on one leg." Another comment read, "The Hindi remake of Netflix’s Wednesday." Another user wrote, "Those feathers giving crow vibes." Another user wrote, "I admit I don't know much about fashion but it feels like the tailor ran out of cloth midway?"

The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar, is an adaptation of the famous comic book series of the same name. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Mihir Ahuja and is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 7.

