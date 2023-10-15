Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh say hi to paps, walks holding Taimur's hand: Watch

Kareena Kapoor's little one Jeh can be seen walking holding Taimur's hand and greeting the media.

On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor was spotted with her little ones Taimur and Jeh. However, what caught everyone's attention was Jeh saying hi to the paps. The video is now going viral on social media.

Jeh can be seen walking holding Taimur's hand and greeting the media. One of the social media users wrote, "The younger one is already fond of media and fame." The second one said, "She just protecting her children from this Stupid Media stuff." The third person commented, "I don't know why but I don't kareena bachhe cute hai."

Earlier, Kareena revealed how she would talk about same-sex marriage to her kids Taimur and Jeh at an event.

On being asked how she would tell Taimur and Jeh ‘Why Jack is married to a man’. Kareena replied, “Because he loves him. Love doesn't come in any particular gender or size of form. We can't try to just put it in the fact that Amma has to love Abba." The 42-year-old actress added, "Jack can love John and Trisha can love Prisha. That's just the way it is and he has to know that love has no boundaries.”

The actress has shared how she and Saif dealt with the controversy back then, and she has also revealed why they kept their first son, Taimur and it has a connection to the Adipurush actor's childhood.

Kareena said, "When we came up with the name, Saif actually said...He grew up with a neighbour friend, and he always really liked his name and his name was Taimur, so he said, ‘You know, if I have a son, he was my first friend. I’d like to name him Taimur’, and that’s exactly how Taimur was named, because he was Saif’s first friend when he was living in town here. We looked it up and it means 'iron', and I said if I have a boy, I always want him to be as strong as iron man."