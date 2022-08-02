BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend: Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for her 'learn to ignore certain things' comment

Kareena Kapoor Khan/File photo

Ahead of the release of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is making headlines but for all the wrong reasons. The Bollywood diva -- Kareena, got brutally trolled after she broke her silence on the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend. Along with Kareena's latest statement on the "cancel culture" ahead of a film's release, Kareena Kapoor Khan's old video where she's talking about nepotism to a jounalist and asking the audience to not go watch their films if they don't want to, too has been going viral.

Kareena's latest statement where she spoke about "learning to ignore certain things" has gone down well with netizens. The actress is being brutally trolled and the boycott trend has only gained momentum on social media with netizens tweeting about how arrogant the actress is and that they as an audience too must learn to ignore such films (Laal Singh Chaddha).

"Let’s ignore Kareena and show how it feels when ignored #KareenaKapoorKhan," wrote a Twitter user. "As she rightly said we have to learn to Ignore certain things & we will do exactly that.. #Chaddhawho? #KareenaKapoorKhan #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha," wrote another Twitter user. "Aapki yeh waali movie to super floppy hogi. iska main reason #KareenaKapoorKhan ka ahankar hai. Kyonki No one can force the audience to watch her movie. So #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha," tweeted a netizen. "OK, then we should ignore it, shouldn't we #KareenaKapoorKhan?" tweeted yet another netizen.

Talking about the cancel cultue amid the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, Kareena recently told India Today in an interview, "There are different platforms. Everyone has an opinion. So now, if that is going to be there, then you have to learn to ignore certain things. Otherwise, it will just become impossible to live your life. And that's why I don't take any of this like seriously."

Meanwhile, reacting to the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, Aamir while speaking to Mumbai reporters requested people to watch his film. "That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue," Aamir quoted as a saying. "I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way.I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films," he pleaded.

Well, this is not the first time that netizens have expressed anger towards the upcoming film. Earlier, when the makers of the film launched the trailer in May, the same hashtag was trending. Talking about the controversial statement in question, in 2015, Aamir Khan said in an interview, "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will". His wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on August 11.