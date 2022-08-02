Katrina Kaif aces the 'necessary hair flick' as she poses for photoshoot, watch viral video

Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is back to work after celebrating her birthday and having a good time in Maldives with her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal and their close friends. Katrina took to her Instagram space and shared a glammed-up video while doing her photoshoot. She can be seen wearing a striped black-white shirt dress and paired with a lace-up sling back in silver laminated heels. She opted for big silver hoops with light makeup including a dash of kohl and brown lipstick and kept her tresses open.

Sharing the video, Katrina captioned, "A little posing and the necessary hair flick." As soon as she shared the post, fans took over her comment section and showered immense love on the beauty diva. A fan wrote, "Queen" while another fan commented, "Finally !! We missed shoots so much. Slaying as always."

Check out Katrina's post here:



On July 25, Katrina Kaif's actor-husband Vicky Kaushal lodged a police complaint against an unidentified person stating that he and his wife were being threatened on social media. Based on the complaint, the Santacruz police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code sections 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 354-D (stalking), police said. The man threatening the duo, a 28-year-old man, was identified later and arrested for allegedly threatening actor couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on a social media platform. He used to keep watch on their residence in Mumbai and had also followed their car, the police said. A court in suburban Bandra on Tuesday remanded the accused, Manvinder Singh, a Bollywood struggler, to police custody till Thursday, July 28.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen sharing screen space with Tamil superstar Vijay Setupathi for their much-awaited film Merry Christmas. Then, she is also a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Phone Booth featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles.

(With input from Agencies)