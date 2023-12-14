Karan Johar says he has been labelled as 'leading the nepotistic army': 'When Alia Bhatt walked into the room...'

Karan Johar also opens up on her alleged favouritism towards Alia Bhatt as he reacts to being called out for allegedy promoting nepotism in Bollywood.

Karan Johar has often been accused of allegedly promoting nepotism in the Hindi film industry. The director has been said to be giving more and more opportunities to the star kids. In a recent interview, the filmmaker and producer said that he finds it unfortunat and sad that he has been always been tagged as leading the nepotistic army.

Netizens have also talked about his alleged favouritism towards Alia Bhatt. Talking about the same, Karan said to Firstpost, "Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful actors that we have. She is my favourite and in many ways my first born. When she walked into the room for the audition, it didn’t matter who her father was or who her sister was. I felt that all the additions that I had she just jumped out. Many years later it has been attributed to nepotism which is sad and unfortunate. I have always been tagged as leading the nepotistic army".

The director further added, "When someone walks into your room to have a conversation. I have always operated on my instincts so whenever someone comes to me, I realise then itself that whether this individual will one day edit a film for me or act for me. There is no rational, no reason or audition, but just your instinct. Instinct for me is my first thought."

Earlier this year, Karan marked his return to direction after seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. With his latest release, Karan went back to his roots and entertained the audiences with a family drama filled with a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Also starrng Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Tota Roy Choudhury, and Namit Das in prominent roles, the film also turned out to be a huge box office success as it earned Rs 153.55 crore net in India and Rs 357.50 crore gross worldwide.

