Kangana Ranaut hosts Tiku Weds Sheru's success bash with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur; netizens ask 'yeh kab hua?'

A photo of Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur from Tiku Weds Sheru success bash

Kangana Ranaut's maiden production, rom-com Tiku Weds Sheru, was released on Prime Video, and within a week of release, the team hosted a success bash of the film. Kangana, along with the movie's lead pair, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, celebrated the response they received for the film.

A few moments before the bash started, Kangana announced the success party on her social media, by sharing the photos of her OOTD. On Twitter, Kangana dropped three photos from her look, and wrote, "Grand party for the grand success of Tiku Weds Sheru #TikuWedsSheru #NawazuddinSiddiqui #AvneetKaur."

Here's Kangana Ranaut's post

At the bash, the media photographer papped Kangana with Nawazuddin and Avneet. The trio decided to add media members to the celebration, and they distributed boxes of sweets among photographers. The videos and photos from the bash went viral in no time, and even Kangana's look for the occasion was appreciated by her fans.

Here's the video

However, another section of netizens questioned the success of the film. Tiku Weds Sheru was released with mixed responses from the audience. Audience members who didn't like the film used some harsh words to describe their experience. So, a section of internet users were puzzled that how come they determined the success of the film, which was released on a digital platform, with such diverse responses, within a week of its release.

Kangana's Twitter post has mixed comments. While many were congratulating and lauding her look. The other few were agreeing to disagree with her. An internet user joked, "Box office par release karte na! Tab pata chalta hit or flop. By the way in OTT, no hit-flop are declared, despite what the reviews come." Another netizen asked "Success, in which parallel universe you are living Kangana?" An internet user wrote, "Grand success? Ye kab hua?" Another internet user wrote, "Grand success?" One of the netizens added, "Success? Is this pr stunt?" Another netizens added, "Ye kab grand success huaa?"

Helmed by Sai Kabir, Tiku Weds Sheru stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles. The film grabbed headlines even before its release as netizens criticized the kissing scene between the actors in the movie. The film marks Kangana Ranaut’s first production.