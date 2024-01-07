Kangana Ranaut calls Maldives minister 'vulgarly racist' for mocking PM Modi’s Lakshadweep visit: ‘Shame on you…’

Kangana Ranaut slams Maldives minister for mocking PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit.

Recently, Maldivian politician Zahid Rameez created a stir on social media after he mocked Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's Lakshadweep visit. Kangana Ranaut took to her social media and slammed the minister for his hateful comments and called him "vulgarly racist."

On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter and resharing the tweet by a Maldivian politician, the actress penned a long note slamming him for his comments on PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit. Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Smell?? Permanent smell?? What!!! Suffering from massive Muslim phobia, even though belonging to the same community. Lakshadweep consists of 98 percent of the Muslim population, this prominent public figure from Maldives calling them smelly and lowly is rather racist and uninformed."

She further added, "Mr Zahid, Lakshadweep’s entire population is hardly 60 thousand people, which means it’s almost untouched, unexplored, and unexploited natural island. For most people tourism is not just filthy luxury, it is rather an exploration of nature, alignment with the source, and above all experiencing and enjoying the raw, untouched beauty of virgin beaches. Shame on you for being so crass and vulgarly racist."

Zaid Rameez's tweet read, "Zahid said, "The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall."

Many netizens came in support of Kangana Ranaut, however, some felt that made it a religious issue. One of the comments read, "Kangana definitely makes it a religious issue... Even though it's not." Another wrote, "Best Reply." Another wrote, "This is a big day for India where entire #Bollywood has now stood up to support #BoycottMaldives trend... Thanks, @KanganaTeam team as you have been always in front to put forth your strong support for national issues."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Emergency which also directed by her. The film stars Kangana as former PM Indira Gandhi along with Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles. The biographical film is scheduled to hit the theatres this year.

