Headlines

Meet Shark Tank India 3’s richest shark, college dropout who runs company worth Rs 80,000 crore, his net worth is…

Ram Mandir consecration ceremony: Check entry rules, aarti timings and more

Rohit-Virat return as BCCI announces India squad for Afghanistan T20Is; Hardik, SKY, Gaikwad miss out

Maldives suspends three ministers over remarks against PM Modi

Good news for IAS officer Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi, who is also an IAS officer, details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Shark Tank India 3’s richest shark, college dropout who runs company worth Rs 80,000 crore, his net worth is…

Good news for IAS officer Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi, who is also an IAS officer, details inside

Kangana Ranaut calls Maldives minister 'vulgarly racist' for mocking PM Modi’s Lakshadweep visit: ‘Shame on you…’

10 exercises to get rid of belly fat after holidays

8 yoga asanas to overcome joint pain in winter

Foreign cricketers who married Indian women

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Israeli Drone Attack Kills 6 Palestinians In West Bank City Of Jenin

COVID Update: India Records 756 Fresh Covid Cases, 5 Deaths In ast 24 hours

'Boycott Maldives' Trends After Maldivian MP Takes A Jibe At PM Modi's Lakshadweep Visit, Sparks Row

Meet Shark Tank India 3’s richest shark, college dropout who runs company worth Rs 80,000 crore, his net worth is…

Kangana Ranaut calls Maldives minister 'vulgarly racist' for mocking PM Modi’s Lakshadweep visit: ‘Shame on you…’

Animal, Vanga slammed for calling Javed Akhtar's art 'false' over his criticism of film: 'Years before you were born...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut calls Maldives minister 'vulgarly racist' for mocking PM Modi’s Lakshadweep visit: ‘Shame on you…’

Kangana Ranaut slams Maldives minister for mocking PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 06:31 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Recently, Maldivian politician Zahid Rameez created a stir on social media after he mocked Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's Lakshadweep visit. Kangana Ranaut took to her social media and slammed the minister for his hateful comments and called him "vulgarly racist." 

On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter and resharing the tweet by a Maldivian politician, the actress penned a long note slamming him for his comments on PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit. Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Smell?? Permanent smell?? What!!! Suffering from massive Muslim phobia, even though belonging to the same community. Lakshadweep consists of 98 percent of the Muslim population, this prominent public figure from Maldives calling them smelly and lowly is rather racist and uninformed."

She further added, "Mr Zahid, Lakshadweep’s entire population is hardly 60 thousand people, which means it’s almost untouched, unexplored, and unexploited natural island. For most people tourism is not just filthy luxury, it is rather an exploration of nature, alignment with the source, and above all experiencing and enjoying the raw, untouched beauty of virgin beaches. Shame on you for being so crass and vulgarly racist."

Zaid Rameez's tweet read, "Zahid said, "The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall." 

Many netizens came in support of Kangana Ranaut, however, some felt that made it a religious issue. One of the comments read, "Kangana definitely makes it a religious issue... Even though it's not." Another wrote, "Best Reply." Another wrote, "This is a big day for India where entire #Bollywood has now stood up to support #BoycottMaldives trend... Thanks, @KanganaTeam team as you have been always in front to put forth your strong support for national issues." 

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Emergency which also directed by her. The film stars Kangana as former PM Indira Gandhi along with Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles. The biographical film is scheduled to hit the theatres this year. 

Read After calling Vikrant Massey 'cockroach', Kangana Ranaut praises his film 12th Fail

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kaathal OTT release: Know when and where to watch Mammootty and Jyothika-starrer

Viral video: Terrifying encounter as man narrowly escapes attack from massive tiger, watch

Anurag Dobhal says he had suicidal thoughts after getting evicted from Bigg Boss 17: 'I was not allowed to...'

ISRO successfully tests futuristic fuel cell-based power system for a proposed space station

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor holds daughter Raha close as Alia Bhatt walks by their side at Mumbai Airport, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE