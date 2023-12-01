Headlines

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on contesting 2024 Lok Sabha elections: 'My relatives...'

Kangana Ranaut dismissed the viral reports about her entering politics and contesting 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 03:20 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Tejas, responded to rumors about her joining the political arena by contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Chandigarh for the BJP, potentially succeeding Kirron Kher.

A viral social media post hinted at BJP insiders considering Kangana as a replacement for Kirron Kher. Her possible foray into politics generated widespread speculation, marking a potential transition in her career from acting to governance.

Kangana Ranaut dismissed the viral reports about her entering politics via her Instagram story on December 1. She refuted the claims, sharing a Hindi news report and clarifying that the headline attributed to her was false, emphasizing that it was not her statement.

The headline of the news article read, "Chandigarhvasiyo main aa rahi hu aapke sehar (People of Chandigarh, I am coming to your city)." Kangana wrote, "My relatives and friends are sending this to me assuming the headline is my quote, the headline is not my quote... all speculations."

In November, Kangana Ranaut hinted at a potential entry into electoral politics by expressing that if blessed by Lord Krishna, she would consider contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Her statement suggested an openness to the idea of entering the political sphere, contingent upon what she perceived as a divine sign or blessing.

She said, "Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge (If Lord Krishna blesses, I will fight)," she told reporters. 

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut's latest film outing was in Tejas, where she portrayed the character of IAF officer Tejas Gill, engaged in a mission to rescue an Indian spy, alongside Anshul Chauhan and Varun Mitra. Despite its release in October 2023, the movie faced challenges at the box office and did not perform well commercially. Kangana Ranaut appeared in Chandramukhi 2, a Tamil comedy-horror sequel, portraying a dancer. She's set to reunite with R Madhavan for an untitled project, marking their collaboration since "Tanu Weds Manu." Additionally, she's working on her second directorial venture, "Emergency," diversifying her roles and expanding her creative pursuits.

 

