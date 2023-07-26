Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval-starrer Goldfish to release in theatres on this date

Kalki Koechlin announced the release date of her film Goldfish and shared a poster also featuring Deepti Naval on Instagram.

Kalki Koechlin took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday evening to announce the release of her upcoming film Goldfish, which also stars Deepti Naval. The film is presented by Kalki’s ex-husband and director Anurag Kashyap. Kalki and other makers of the film shared the film’s poster on their social media.

The poster shows a simple beige color background with the film’s title in the middle and showcases the leads of the film Kalki and Deepti at the two ends of the title. The poster also includes a picture of a goldfish, swimming from between the title and protagonists. Kalki added to the caption, “The wait is almost over! I’m so excited that my film GoldFish will be swimming into theaters on August 25th! In theatres all over India.”

Speaking about presenting the film to the Indian audience, Anurag shared in a statement, “I saw Goldfish at the Busan International Film Festival and I was so moved by the film. The relationship between Kalki and Deepti Naval, with some brilliant writing and performances, directed with so much nuance, all the incredible supporting performances. It’s a beautiful film and I am thrilled to present it. I am so happy that after traveling across the world to so many festivals, it’s finally coming to the audiences in India.”

Goldfish’s plot revolves around a British-Indian woman, Anamika (Kalki Koechlin), the child of a mixed marriage, who returns home to her estranged mother Sadhana (Deepti Naval) because she is suffering from the onset of dementia. Directed by Pushan Kripalani, the film also stars Rajit Kapur. It is produced by Amit Saxena’s Splendid Films (USA) with Pooja Chauhan as the executive producer. Its world market premiere was held at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 21 and 22. At the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF 2023) East Coast Premiere, Goldfish was selected for screening on Mother’s Day as the closing film.

Talking about her experience of working on Goldfish, and her return to theatres after 4 years, Kalki Koechlin said, “It is exciting to be back on screen, with such a beautiful film Goldfish, after a long hiatus from acting due to motherhood and Covid. Interestingly, in the tradition of art imitating life, the film also explores a mother-daughter relationship during the Covid lockdown, played by Deepti Naval and myself respectively. It is an international movie with raw humor and heartwarming emotions that will reach out to all of us who’ve struggled with our parents, our children, or our identity.”

Goldfish will release in Theatres on 25 August.