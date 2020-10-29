It's a wrap for Taapsee Pannu-Vikrant Massey's 'Haseen Dilruba'!

Taapsee Pannu has just announced the wrap on her upcoming film 'Haseen Dilruba'. She shared a happy image of herself, her co-star Vikrant Massey and director Vinil Matthew from the sets, while announcing that the film's journey has come to an end.

While Vikrant wore a green t-shirt, Taapsee was seen in a shawl. Vinil wore a black jacket and beanie. Taapsee was seen with a nose ring, and three earrings. She also had mehendi on her hand when the photo was taken.

'Abhi aankhon mein khatak rahi hoon toh kya... kabhi toh dil mein dhadkungi... (So what if you do not want to see my right now? One day your heart will beat for me),' is a line which Taapsee shared along with the image.

She also wrote, "One line that sums up Rani Kashyap! And it’s a wrap on #HaseenDilruba! Finally, after shooting during the coldest days in Haridwar to sultry hot days in Mumbai this film has probably experienced all seasons and human emotions possible under the sun (including the Pandemic). Here’s to getting ‘pulp fiction’ back on screen with the character you either love to hate or hate to love coz basic toh hum vaise bhi kuch karte nahi hai na."

"P.S - don’t know why we r so happy in this picture must be coz of @polyvynil , the only person on set who has better sense of humour than Rani Kashyap and the other one is the only one who loved this self obsessed borderline narcissist character more than she ever could @vikrantmassey87 #FilmWrap #HaseenDilruba #EndOfAnotherChapter," the actress posted.

Here's her post:

The film also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Hansika Motwani in pivotal roles. The release date of 'Haseen Dilruba' has not yet been announced. The film will now go into post-production after which the teaser, trailer and promos of the movie will be ready for release.

Before working on 'Haseen Dilruba', Vinil Matthew had directed Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra's sleeper hit 'Hasee Toh Phasee'. The film released in 2014.