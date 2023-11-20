Isha Ambani's outfit at her twin's birthday bash grabs attention, the maxi dress is priced at Rs...

Several photos are taking rounds on social media platforms of Isha Ambani's twin's birthday bash. Isha was spotted wearing Chanel's pink coloured dress. Check how much was the maxi dress worth.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twins turn 1 and Nita-Mukesh Ambani with the whole family and Bollywood celebrities celebrated the huge 'country-fair' themed birthday party for Krishna and Aadiya on November 18, 2023, at Jio World Garden.

The huge birthday celebration was themed around a "country fair," and the location was transformed into a miniature zoo with animals flown in from all around the world.

Several photos and videos are going viral on social media where Nita and Mukesh Ambani were posing with Isha Ambani's kids in front of the paparazzi. The two were holding the twins in their arms. Isha Ambani and her father Mukesh Ambani came for the celebration together. The paparazzi noticed the father-daughter pair holding hands.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani at the first birthday celebrations of Aadiya And Krishna, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's twins. pic.twitter.com/629jp9eED1 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

To mark the joyous occasion of Ambani's, Isha chose a layered, printed pink coloured maxi dress from Chanel worth Rs 1,080,996 with frill details and noodle straps for the event. Her appearance was enhanced by a layered neckpiece and a half-tied hairstyle. She finished the look by wearing red coloured flats.

Reliance chairman, on the other hand, wore black pants and a pink and white checkered shirt. Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani was seen wearing a black shirt and black pants to attend the celebration.

Several Bollywood celebrities and film stars graced the occasion with their presence. Shah Rukh Khan was spotted fearlessly holding snakes in his hand that Anant Ambani handed him. Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Orry, Katrina Kaif, Shanaya Kapoor, Hardik and Kunal Pandya and Karan Johar were among others who were also spotted at the celebration.