Ira Khan takes kickboxing lessons from boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, writes 'clearly not my thing'

It's been a while since Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan made her relationship official with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. The star kid and theatre director often shares photos and videos with him where both are seen getting cutesy with each other as well as working out together. On Tuesday, Ira took to her Instagram page and shared a video where she is training in kickboxing with Nupur.

The video has the star kid trying very hard in kickboxing but realising that it's not her thing. Towards the end of the video, Ira tries to pin down Nupur in a surprise attack but fails in doing so. The couple then ends up hugging each other. Khan captioned the video stating, "Kick-boxing is clearly not my thing. What are my arms even doing?! Also... dropping Popeye is clearly not my thing either #fail #firstclass #surpriseattack @sahirahoshidar."

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Ira is very much active on Instagram wherein she speaks about her fight with mental illness. Aamir's daughter has shared several videos on how she has been dealing with it since childhood. Ira is now a mental health advocate and talks about how to overcome by giving certain tips and offering help.

While talking about it, Ira had earlier penned o her Instagram page, "This is a conflict between two of them that very seriously affects my attempts at healing from my overall depression. But the burnouts are getting longer so now I have to try harder. The plan is to reduce the frequency and intensity of my burnouts. I don't need to change my entire being and functioning."