Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opens up on her struggle with depression, says 'some part of me feels I'm overreacting'

Last year, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan revealed that she was 'clinically depressed' for four years and had been seeking therapy. In her video back then, Ira also disclosed that she had been meaning to bring people together and start a conversation on the need for awareness about mental health.

And so, she started a series on her verified Instagram handle, where she often speaks about her journey and hopes people will indulge in a discussion and those going through anything relatively similar to what she or others in the conversation are, can hopefully benefit from it.

On Wednesday, Ira took to her Instagram handle to open up about her struggles with depression. According to her, there are still parts of her that do not want to believe in her.

In the video, Ira stated that sometimes she feels she is overreacting to every situation around her and that having two minds is causing a hindrance to her attempts to heal from depression.

Ira also said that because of the way her depression manifests herself, she doesn't harm herself, doesn't do drugs, harm herself or drinks too much not even loads of coffee when she is depressed. Ira added that she does not have any immediate threats to her life.

She further added that she keeps piling things up and when it gets overboard, she crashes. In her video, Ira revealed that once she crashes, that part of her that keeps nudging her finally shuts up.

"Me: So now what? Therapist: I don't know. There are lots of parts to me. This is conflict between two of them that very seriously effects my attempts at healing from my overall depression. But the burn outs are getting longer so now I have to try harder. The plan is to reduce the frequency and intensity of my burn outs. I don't need to change my entire being and functioning. Working a lot isn't a bad thing, trying to do a lot isn’t a bad thing - not always. There's a point after which it gets unhealthy. That's what I need to find. That balance. Because working also brings me joy. #mentalhealth," she captioned the post.

In the video, Ira also revealed that she would break down when someone of authority, like her parents or college advisor, would be nice to her about her depression or understand that part of her, because it was the only time anyone validates and accepts the vulnerable part of her, and so it finally feels to her that it's not "crazy".

