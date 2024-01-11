Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare win hearts as they walk down the aisle, dance at white Christian wedding, first video out

The first video from Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding to Nupur Shikhare is out

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare earlier this week. The two had a civil wedding in Mumbai a few days ago, following which they had a bash for close friends and family in Udaipur. The first video from their Udaipur wedding is now out, and it shows the newlyweds dazzle in a white Christian wedding.

The video was posted by one of the guests and later picked up by paparazzi and fan clubs. One fan club shared the video with the caption: “As they walk down the aisle Most beautiful couple Nupur shikhare and Ira khan, These Love Birds are making 'Aww' moment for us.” The video shows Ira, wearing a white bridal gown and Nupur dressed in a crisp three-piece suit, first walking down the aisle as the guests cheer them on.

The later part of the video shows them share their first dnce as husband and wife, again amid loud cheers from the guests present at the wedding. Many fans noted Nupur’s sartorial choice was on point, quite in contrast to the baniyan and shorts he wore to the wedding function in Mumbai, which drew a lot of criticism.

Ira is the eldest child of Aamir Khan, his daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta. Nupur is a fitness instructor from Pune, who has been based in Mumbai for over a decade, and has worked with Aamir and Sushmita Sen among others. He and Ira have been dating for the last few years. They made their relationship public in 2021 on Instagram, before Nupur proposed to Ira at the finish line of an Ironman triathlon in 2022.

Their wedding festivities began last week in Mumbai, before moving to Udaipur. The bride’s father Aamir Khan is now expected to host a reception for his Bollywood friends and colleagues in Mumbai.