Headlines

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare win hearts as they walk down the aisle, dance at white Christian wedding, first video out

Shah Rukh Khan fans dance to Dunki's song Lutt Putt Gaya in traditional attire at Kerala State School Arts Festival

Meet woman who rejected high-paying job offer from abroad to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

'Ramayan is a bridge across geographies': Indian envoy to US at Washington event

ED summons Farooq Abdullah for questioning in money laundering case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare win hearts as they walk down the aisle, dance at white Christian wedding, first video out

Shah Rukh Khan fans dance to Dunki's song Lutt Putt Gaya in traditional attire at Kerala State School Arts Festival

After 12th Fail, another IPS officer's biopic in making, who rescued kidnapped child, led extradition of fugitive

8 beautiful forts to visit in Rajasthan

Plants that eat insects

Side effects of eating dessert after dinner

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare win hearts as they walk down the aisle, dance at white Christian wedding, first video out

Shah Rukh Khan fans dance to Dunki's song Lutt Putt Gaya in traditional attire at Kerala State School Arts Festival

After 12th Fail, another IPS officer's biopic in making, who rescued kidnapped child, led extradition of fugitive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare win hearts as they walk down the aisle, dance at white Christian wedding, first video out

The first video from Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding to Nupur Shikhare is out

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 07:08 AM IST

article-main
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare at their wedding in Udaipur
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare earlier this week. The two had a civil wedding in Mumbai a few days ago, following which they had a bash for close friends and family in Udaipur. The first video from their Udaipur wedding is now out, and it shows the newlyweds dazzle in a white Christian wedding.

The video was posted by one of the guests and later picked up by paparazzi and fan clubs. One fan club shared the video with the caption: “As they walk down the aisle Most beautiful couple Nupur shikhare and Ira khan, These Love Birds are making 'Aww' moment for us.” The video shows Ira, wearing a white bridal gown and Nupur dressed in a crisp three-piece suit, first walking down the aisle as the guests cheer them on.

The later part of the video shows them share their first dnce as husband and wife, again amid loud cheers from the guests present at the wedding. Many fans noted Nupur’s sartorial choice was on point, quite in contrast to the baniyan and shorts he wore to the wedding function in Mumbai, which drew a lot of criticism.

Ira is the eldest child of Aamir Khan, his daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta. Nupur is a fitness instructor from Pune, who has been based in Mumbai for over a decade, and has worked with Aamir and Sushmita Sen among others. He and Ira have been dating for the last few years. They made their relationship public in 2021 on Instagram, before Nupur proposed to Ira at the finish line of an Ironman triathlon in 2022.

Their wedding festivities began last week in Mumbai, before moving to Udaipur. The bride’s father Aamir Khan is now expected to host a reception for his Bollywood friends and colleagues in Mumbai.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pankaj Tripathi opens up about stereotypes in Bollywood: 'Mukesh Ambani would never be cast as a rich man since....'

Delhi weather update: Temperature may fall from 5.3 degrees as IMD predicts rainfall in national capital

Amid row with Maldives, India plans new airport at Lakshadweep's Minicoy for civilian, military aircraft

Another 12th Fail: Meet man who was set to join ULFA, then cracked UPSC, became IAS officer, AIR was...

Meet actress who worked in many hit films, one accident ended her career, is now a businesswoman

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE