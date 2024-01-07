Headlines

Budget 2024: Four income tax benefits you could expect from FM Nirmala Sitaraman

Little Mermaid actor Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG become parents to a baby boy

Meet actress who married at 15, scolded Sunny Deol on sets, blunt attitude got her replaced in many films, today she...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, director alleged sabotage, never made another film again

B Praak's concert ends in chaos after crowd wreaks havoc in Etawah, videos of damaged venue go viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

Budget 2024: Four income tax benefits you could expect from FM Nirmala Sitaraman

Little Mermaid actor Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG become parents to a baby boy

10 famous global personalities of Indian origin

10 benefits of including magnesium in your diet

8 must-watch Telugu crime thrillers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Weather Change Triggers Rise In Viral Infections, Including COVID-19 In Delhi

Israel-Hamas War: At least 18 Palestinians Killed After Israel Attacks A House In Gaza's Khan Younis

Aditya L1 Mission: Big Day For India! ISRO's First Sun Mission All Set To Enter In Final Orbit

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

Meet actress who married at 15, scolded Sunny Deol on sets, blunt attitude got her replaced in many films, today she...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, director alleged sabotage, never made another film again

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, director alleged sabotage, never made another film again

This film, the most expensive ever made in India, flopped badly, with the director accusing producer of sabotaging it

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 02:22 PM IST

article-main
Director Akbar Khan with his actors Sonya Jehan and Zulfi Syed on the sets of Taj Mahal
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It is a strange fact about the Indian film industry that most of the films that have worn the tag of the ‘most expensive Indian film ever made’ have failed at the box office. Big ticket blockbusters like Shaan and Adipurush have all fallen flat at the ticket counter. But among them was this one film that managed to earn only Rs 21 crore despite having the most opulent sets and big stars.

How India’s most expensive film became Bollywood’s biggest flop

In the mid-2000s, filmmaker and actor Akbar Khan embarked on making his dream project – Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story. The film starred Kabir Bedi, Sonya Jehan, Manisha Koirala, Arbaaz Khan, Vaquar Shaikh, Rahil Azam, and Pooja Batra. Mounted on a massive budget of Rs 50 crore, it broke Devdas’ record as the most expensive Indian film ever made. The film even released in Pakistan, a rarity for Indian films in those days. But upon its release in November 2005, everywhere else, Taj Mahal bombed. It’s business in India was just Rs 21 crore net, around 40% of its production cost. In the overseas market too, the film managed hardly $2 million, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 31 crore, a massive disappointment to the makers.

Akbar Khan, the director, had produced the film himself and had to incur massive losses. There were reports that the filmmaker tried to cover some of the losses suffered by the distributors himself, which put further financial strain on him.

The impact of Taj Mahal’s failure on Akbar Khan

Taj Mahal was only the second feature film directed by Akbar Khan, after his debut Haadsaa, which had come out in 1983. Sadly, this was to be his last theatrical release as well. Akbar Khan accused Mukta Arts, the co-producers of badly marketing Taj Mahal and claimed the film had been sabotaged. There was a huge fallout between Akbar and Subhash Ghai over the film’s failure. The director said that its success in Pakistan showed that the film had it in it to succeed. But the director could never recover from the failure of the film and never made another film. He did have plans to re-release Taj Mahal, but they have not been realised as of 2023.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet superstar who faced acute poverty, is now richer than many actors with huge net worth, converted to Islam due to..

Lok Sabha election: Congress sets up election committees for 8 states, including Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh

Viral video: Elderly man tenderly brushes wife's hair, netizens reach for tissues

This actress made debut at 16, worked in superhit film at 82, ruled TV for years, who is she?

Viral video: Man's remarkable Sitar rendition of 'Jamal Kudu' impresses internet, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE