India's most successful actor has earned Rs 8500 crore at box office; beat Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Headlines

Excise policy PMLA case: Delhi HC issues notice to ED on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea

Meet man who left college at 18, earned Rs 1200 crore at 20, he is CEO of...

Meet Indian businessman who bought Rs 4000 crore property while strolling on street

Meet actress launched by Amitabh; was Shah Rukh's heroine, one rumour finished her career, had to leave India, now is...

Google may delete all your 'important' files automatically, to keep your data you need to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Excise policy PMLA case: Delhi HC issues notice to ED on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea

Meet man who left college at 18, earned Rs 1200 crore at 20, he is CEO of...

Meet Indian businessman who bought Rs 4000 crore property while strolling on street

Benefits of walking on empty stomach

Diabetes: 8 exercises to control blood sugar spike

8 health-promoting spices for winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Israeli Drone Attack Kills 6 Palestinians In West Bank City Of Jenin

COVID Update: India Records 756 Fresh Covid Cases, 5 Deaths In ast 24 hours

'Boycott Maldives' Trends After Maldivian MP Takes A Jibe At PM Modi's Lakshadweep Visit, Sparks Row

Meet actress launched by Amitabh; was Shah Rukh's heroine, one rumour finished her career, had to leave India, now is...

India's most successful actor has earned Rs 8500 crore at box office; beat Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Isha Koppikar's husband Timmy Narang puts an end to separation rumours, confirms their divorce: 'I don’t see why...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India's most successful actor has earned Rs 8500 crore at box office; beat Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

This superstar's films have earned over a billion dollars worldwide, the highest for any actor in India

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

article-main
India's most successful actor (Image: screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Box office collections are often the biggest metric of success in the film arena. Your ability to pull the audience to the theatre reflects largely in how much your films have earned. So it’s no wonder that the biggest stars in any industry routinely give the biggest blockbusters. So the star with the highest cumulative box office gross ever should rightly be called the most successful actor. In India, that is a man whose films have grossed over a billion dollars roughly Rs 8500 crore, and counting.

The highest-grossing Indian actor ever is...

No prizes for guessing but Shah Rukh Khan is the man who has everyone beat when it comes to box office collection from India. The actor has appeared in over 60 films over the course of his career, amassing Rs 8500 crore in worldwide gross. Shah Rukh is also the most successful Indian actor overseas, with his films reportedly doing a business of just over Rs 3000 crore overseas. He leads Akshay Kumar by a small but clear margin of a couple of hundred crores. With Akshay coming up with a few releases in 2024, he has a chance to ‘win back’ his crown.

How Shah Rukh beat Akshay, Salman, Amitabh, and Rajinikanth

As per inustry insiders, Shah Rukh’s cumulative gross was just under Rs 6000 crore by the pandemic. A hugely successful 2023 saw him leapfrog ahead of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar to take the top spot. The year 2023 alone contributed Rs 2600 crore to SRK’s cumulative gross. The success of Jawan (Rs 1150 crore), Pathaan (Rs 1050 crore), and Dunki (Rs 420 crore and counting) has meant that Shah Rukh registered the biggest year for any Indian actor at the box office, going from second spot to the first in a matter of months.

Other highest grossing actors from India

As stated earlier, Akshay Kumar is at the second spot with a cumulative worldwide gross of over Rs 8000 crore. Akshay takes the cake in domestic collections, which are around Rs 5000 crore net from 126 films. Salman Khan is in third spot with his films making just over Rs 7000 crore, followed by Aamir Khan, who finds himself in the list courtesy of mega blockbusters like Dangal, PK, and Secret Superstar. Other actors whose films have grossed over Rs 5000 crore are Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan. Prabhas and Thalapathy Vijay – both of whom had a successful year courtesy Salaar and Leo respectively – have also joined the Rs 5000-crore lifetime club in 2023. Hrithik Roshan is in the next bracket with box office earnings of over Rs 4000 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'As I move on...': IAS Athar Aamir transferred in major administrative reshuffle in J-K

Meet tribal boy who worked as delivery agent, took loan of Rs 85,000; now pursuing MBBS, but still struggling to...

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, lived off one packet of biscuits a day, now takes Rs 6 crore per film

Bilkis Bano case: SC to deliver verdict on pleas against remission granted to convicts today

Meet IAS officer who was once mocked for her poor English, cracked UPSC exam in 2016, got AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE